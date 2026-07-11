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WA Superintendent of Schools: It's Inaccurate to Say Biologically That There Are Only Boys or Girls

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 11, 2026
Meme

As we reported last month, NBC News included a trigger warning on its piece on the Supreme Court upholding Title IX protection for girls that it would be using the terms biological male and biological female. Washington State Superintendent of Schools Chris Reykdal (whose posts are protected) says that the state's civil rights framework and state laws let students participate in activities based on the gender with which they identify. He uses science to make his case, stating that there aren't just biological boys and biological girls … there's a "continuum."

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It's probably in the state's science textbooks.

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What about the civil rights of girls not to have biological boys in their locker rooms and showers?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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CIVIL RIGHTS EDUCATION TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON

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