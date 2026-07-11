WA Superintendent of Schools: It's Inaccurate to Say Biologically That There Are Only Boys or Girls

As we reported last month, NBC News included a trigger warning on its piece on the Supreme Court upholding Title IX protection for girls that it would be using the terms biological male and biological female. Washington State Superintendent of Schools Chris Reykdal (whose posts are protected) says that the state's civil rights framework and state laws let students participate in activities based on the gender with which they identify. He uses science to make his case, stating that there aren't just biological boys and biological girls … there's a "continuum."

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WASHINGTON STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS @chrisreykdal⬇️



“We have a civil rights frame work in our state. It includes tr*ns youth. This is a biological question. It is quite simply INACCURATE to say BIOLOGICALLY that there are only boys or girls. There is a “CONTINUUM.” pic.twitter.com/CxEE4TZd8u — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) July 10, 2026

There are only two gametes in humans. This guy should go to school. — montag (@impossible_eng) July 11, 2026

There is also a continuum of stupidity, and you're near the top end of it. — Fuzz Lightyear (@AZFredLloyd) July 10, 2026

Show us this (nonexistent) continuum. — Jon 316 (@JDizzy6ij3) July 10, 2026

It's probably in the state's science textbooks.

Absolute nut job. This ideology corrupts everything it touches. There are numerous theories of "gender identity" and it seems the dumbest of them is blindly accepted by weak minded people like @chrisreykdal — Amy Aplomb (@AmyAplomb) July 10, 2026

When woke idiots are given power, this is the “logic” that follows. — Mark Lauer (@realMarkLauer) July 11, 2026

This science denier has no business in education. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 10, 2026

There’s no continuum between chromosomes.



How do these morons get in charge of education. — Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) July 10, 2026

I thought leftists believed in "science?" It is a biological reality that there are boys and girls - not a "continuum" - with a tiny percentage of abnormal biologies. Gender dysphoria does NOT change a boy or girl's biology. — Russell McAlmond (@RussellMcAlmond) July 10, 2026

... the only "continuum" here is your brain continuing from barely functional to bizarrely disordered... how are unfortunates like this guy ever allowed to reach positions of authority over anything? — will lindsay (@Obumasucks) July 10, 2026

They obviously do not have AP Biology classes in that district! — SwampNot (@SwampNot1) July 10, 2026

Reykdal is an inept moron. There is zero scientific, biological basis for his uber stupid claim. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) July 10, 2026

Another graduate of MSU, Make Shit Up, has no place in any office! — Janet Loo (@Janetloo) July 10, 2026

Believe the science! Except for that chromosome stuff, even though it's passed peer review since the 1880's. Don't believe that. — Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) July 10, 2026

He is delusional and dangerous. — Christy Swanson (@SwansonChristy7) July 10, 2026

What about the civil rights of girls not to have biological boys in their locker rooms and showers?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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