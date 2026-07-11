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FBI Calls MS NOW's Scoop on Kash Patel Being Called to the White House a 'Complete and Total Lie'

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

MS NOW had an exclusive to share on Friday that included five reporters on the byline, including "Fusion" Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig. Reportedly, FBI Kash Patel was summoned to the White House over continued questions about his behavior. The five report that Patel abruptly canceled a flight to Chicago to see his girlfriend perform.

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Leonnig, Dilanian, Jacqueline Alemany, Vaughn Hillyard, and Jake Traylor reported on Friday:

FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly cancelled a planned flight Friday to see his girlfriend in Chicago this weekend, after top administration officials frustrated with Patel summoned him to the White House, according to two people with knowledge of the change. 

The precise reasons that Patel’s political bosses demanded he cancel his trip and report to the West Wing are unclear, but several people said top Trump deputies were disturbed by a range of actions by Patel. Some found it confounding that the FBI director was leaving town amid the recent revival of the war with Iran and alleged threats against the president’s life, according to a person familiar with efforts to help Patel rebuild trust with the White House. For this article, people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive internal matter. 

Others cited two unforced errors by Patel that created bad optics for the Trump administration, the first being his early morning tweet bashing MS NOW for its coverage of his high-flying lifestyle, they said, in which Patel boasted: “my jet ski is gold plated…dumbass.”

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The precise reasons, according to two anonymous sources, are unclear, but several people said.

We want to see that post bashing MS NOW:

How is that an unforced error of bad optics? We just think it makes Patel look better.

FBI Rapid Response called the story a "complete and total lie."

Patel doubled down on the "bad optics."

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The MS NOW followers are all clutching their pearls that the FBI director would use such language on social media. "How unprofessional!"

How based.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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FBI KASH PATEL TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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