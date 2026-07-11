FBI Calls MS NOW's Scoop on Kash Patel Being Called to the White House a 'Complete and Total Lie'

MS NOW had an exclusive to share on Friday that included five reporters on the byline, including "Fusion" Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig. Reportedly, FBI Kash Patel was summoned to the White House over continued questions about his behavior. The five report that Patel abruptly canceled a flight to Chicago to see his girlfriend perform.

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MS NOW EXCLUSIVE: FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly cancelled planned flight Friday to see his girlfriend in Chicago this weekend, after top admin officials frustrated with Patel summoned him to the White House.



MORE @MSNOWNews ⬇️https://t.co/2oHXu0HdzE — MS NOW Public Relations (@MSNOWComms) July 10, 2026

Leonnig, Dilanian, Jacqueline Alemany, Vaughn Hillyard, and Jake Traylor reported on Friday:

FBI Director Kash Patel abruptly cancelled a planned flight Friday to see his girlfriend in Chicago this weekend, after top administration officials frustrated with Patel summoned him to the White House, according to two people with knowledge of the change. The precise reasons that Patel’s political bosses demanded he cancel his trip and report to the West Wing are unclear, but several people said top Trump deputies were disturbed by a range of actions by Patel. Some found it confounding that the FBI director was leaving town amid the recent revival of the war with Iran and alleged threats against the president’s life, according to a person familiar with efforts to help Patel rebuild trust with the White House. For this article, people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive internal matter. Others cited two unforced errors by Patel that created bad optics for the Trump administration, the first being his early morning tweet bashing MS NOW for its coverage of his high-flying lifestyle, they said, in which Patel boasted: “my jet ski is gold plated…dumbass.”

The precise reasons, according to two anonymous sources, are unclear, but several people said.

We want to see that post bashing MS NOW:

Nah, my jet ski is gold plated….dumbass.



Your job is to lie. Mine is to protect the American people, and business is good! pic.twitter.com/iAX2dX3ocT — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) July 10, 2026

How is that an unforced error of bad optics? We just think it makes Patel look better.

FBI Rapid Response called the story a "complete and total lie."

This is a complete and total lie, but we would expect nothing less than a failing outlet trying to get clicks!



1. The Director was never on the tarmac



2. Multiple official FBI visits were planned in Chicago



3. Called to WH for official business…you liars will find out soon! pic.twitter.com/DfPOCynKBU — FBI Rapid Response (@FBI_Response) July 10, 2026

Patel doubled down on the "bad optics."

Yes, I called MS NOW dumbasses this morning and then later today they post an article only gold plated dumbasses like Ken and Carol would write. https://t.co/trOpf5gHrg — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) July 10, 2026

Dumbasses? You were being kind. — Debra Guild (@SkyeGirl55) July 11, 2026

And THIS IS what I voted for! Calling out the dumbasses as should have been done a long time ago. 👏 — Lily (@Lily_Mae74) July 11, 2026

All 100 of MS NOW's viewers must be up in arms.😎🇺🇸 — 303RedneckFilipinoAmerican (@303RedneckFilAm) July 11, 2026

Yeah but that's an insult to ordinary dumbasses everywhere. We all know MSNOW is full of human garbage 🗑 — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) July 11, 2026

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MSNBC gonna MSNBC🐀 — Debra Garrett🇺🇸 (@debragarrett) July 11, 2026

They are dumbasses. — Jammles (@jammles9) July 10, 2026

Look, the press has lost all its credibility. That’s why EVERYONE does an eye roll when sources are anonymous, especially @msnnow who obviously is biased. They can’t expect reasonable people to believe them. — Robert_Dolliver (@Robert_Dolliver) July 11, 2026

Trump has 98% negative press and still won by landslide. The brainwash machine is 0% effective. True trash. Their overlords need to go back to the drawing board. — Sushi Zinger (@SushiZinger) July 11, 2026

I love this dude lmao 🤣



Based. — Air Force Dad (@AirForceDad50) July 11, 2026

The MS NOW followers are all clutching their pearls that the FBI director would use such language on social media. "How unprofessional!"

How based.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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