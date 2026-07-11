Randi Weingarten Being Harassed by Congress for Using Teachers' Dues to Promote Her Book

Last September, American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten published a book called "Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy." She did the media tour to promote it, but The New York Post reported earlier this week that Weingarten, who collects a salary nearing $600,000 a year, was the target of an investigation by House Republicans.

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The New York Post reports:

The investigation by the GOP-led House Committee on Education and Workforce comes after The Post’s exclusive report in May that Weingarten tapped into hundreds of thousands in union resources to help pen her tome, “Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy.” “The prospect that rank-and-file educators’ dues may have financed a project that generated private financial gain raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility within one of the nation’s largest labor organizations,” the head of the committee said in a Tuesday letter to Weingarten. … A team that assisted Weingarten with the book raked in more than $1.4 million from the AFT’s coffers, The Post previously reported based on the Freedom Foundation analysis — including an attorney whose firm earned $977,000 for various work for the union while he supposedly toiled on the book pro bono, as well as a supposed “ghost writer” who earned over $400,000 overall from the union, according to its 2024-25 financial report. “These allegations, if accurate, raise significant questions regarding transparency, fiduciary obligations to union members, and the use of member dues,” the House members said.

School choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis caught Weingarten on the Good Trouble Lives On podcast complaining about continuing harassment from Congress.

BREAKING: Randi Weingarten complains about "harassment" because Congress is investigating her for using $1.4 million in teachers' dues to promote her book calling conservatives fascists.



Her shirt says "I'm with the banned books." pic.twitter.com/807TNrQceU — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2026

Randi Weingarten responded to Congress investigating her for using teachers' dues on her book project and personally profiting from it. She admits that only half of the proceeds go to the union, meaning she profits off the other half. pic.twitter.com/VS3nkecBR1 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2026

She uses teachers' union dues to hire a ghostwriter to pen a book and then keeps half of the proceeds.

And to think, you could have avoided the investigation simply by not using funds that didn't belong to you. — Sam Jacobs (@SamanthaJa53735) July 10, 2026

She stole from the fund to promote personal wealth. That is theft. Take her down. — Montana23 (@Halpin23_cc66f) July 10, 2026

She’s in my top ten of people that are destroying America — Cathy Stock (@UnchattyCat) July 11, 2026

Easily.

Can Randi just ride off in the sunset in her Subaru and leave education to people that care and actually have kids? — V Ferguson (@FergusonVerne) July 10, 2026

Don’t mishandle funds. Maybe she should write that on a chalkboard 1.4 million times. — Rosanna Long (@Strega1025) July 10, 2026

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Typical union scum: steal from members to fund your partisan ego trip, then play victim. Teachers deserve better than this corrupt hag. Refund the dues! — PeteNitty (@PeteNitty13) July 10, 2026

This evil creature belongs in jail, she is a fake and a fraud. — Sandy (@tinleaves) July 10, 2026

A total parasite.

No accomplishments, just feeding of the taxpayers and teacher's salaries.



A disgusting person. — Mitch Mitchell (@MitchMi68122792) July 10, 2026

She’s corrupt and should have nothing to do with education. — Mary Lou Tringali (@TringaliLou) July 10, 2026

They should check how much money she used on her trips to Ukraine too. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 10, 2026

She's made multiple trips to Ukraine to show "solidarity" with Ukrainian teachers and education workers. How is that the job of the head of the American Federation of Teachers?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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