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Randi Weingarten Being Harassed by Congress for Using Teachers' Dues to Promote Her Book

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Last September, American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten published a book called "Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy." She did the media tour to promote it, but The New York Post reported earlier this week that Weingarten, who collects a salary nearing $600,000 a year, was the target of an investigation by House Republicans.

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The New York Post reports:

The investigation by the GOP-led House Committee on Education and Workforce comes after The Post’s exclusive report in May that Weingarten tapped into hundreds of thousands in union resources to help pen her tome, “Why Fascists Fear Teachers: Public Education and the Future of Democracy.”

“The prospect that rank-and-file educators’ dues may have financed a project that generated private financial gain raises serious questions about transparency, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility within one of the nation’s largest labor organizations,” the head of the committee said in a Tuesday letter to Weingarten.

A team that assisted Weingarten with the book raked in more than $1.4 million from the AFT’s coffers, The Post previously reported based on the Freedom Foundation analysis — including an attorney whose firm earned $977,000 for various work for the union while he supposedly toiled on the book pro bono, as well as a supposed “ghost writer” who earned over $400,000 overall from the union, according to its 2024-25 financial report.

“These allegations, if accurate, raise significant questions regarding transparency, fiduciary obligations to union members, and the use of member dues,” the House members said.

School choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis caught Weingarten on the Good Trouble Lives On podcast complaining about continuing harassment from Congress.

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She uses teachers' union dues to hire a ghostwriter to pen a book and then keeps half of the proceeds.

Easily.

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She's made multiple trips to Ukraine to show "solidarity" with Ukrainian teachers and education workers. How is that the job of the head of the American Federation of Teachers?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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