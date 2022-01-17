But you know, per the FBI and the mainstream media, the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue wasn’t about targeting the Jewish community or anything. And the hostages were released … or something.

Can you guys believe they tried to pull that crap?

Wait, you read us, you’re used to them pulling that crap.

Never mind.

Watch this. It’s amazing.

The FBI didn’t get them out.

They got themselves out.

They weren’t RELEASED.

Heroic rabbi is heroic.

Oh, probably a whole lot we don’t know yet.

It sure does.

Sorta sounds that way.

