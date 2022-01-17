But you know, per the FBI and the mainstream media, the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue wasn’t about targeting the Jewish community or anything. And the hostages were released … or something.

Can you guys believe they tried to pull that crap?

Wait, you read us, you’re used to them pulling that crap.

Never mind.

Watch this. It’s amazing.

Incredible: "When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the 2 gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go… I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out." https://t.co/wJBRKoeKxn — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 17, 2022

The FBI didn’t get them out.

They got themselves out.

They weren’t RELEASED.

Heroic rabbi is heroic.

This is also an example of why it's always worth waiting for the facts to come out in a breaking news story. Contrary to earlier reports, the Texas synagogue hostages weren't released. They escaped. Wonder what else we don't yet know. https://t.co/DTpmf3dXW0 — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 17, 2022

Oh, probably a whole lot we don’t know yet.

Matches up with the footage caught here: https://t.co/DBso8Lxe1a — Anat Maytal (@AnatMaytal) January 17, 2022

It sure does.

So to sum it up, FBI let this guy in, let him get a weapon and let him get so far as taking hostages. Then, though they put on a show, the men saved themselves, no thanks to said FBI.

Useless outfit the FBI is. — Happy Now? (@FairWitnessAnne) January 17, 2022

Sorta sounds that way.

***

