We have no idea what the Hell Nancy Pelosi is talking about here … you guys? She says something about a bill and funding and how there can’t be money associated with something and then rambles on about someone’s son and gets totally lost.

Think this is about avoiding a government shutdown? But again, we’re not really sure.

If you figure it out, let us know.

Huh. The Nancy bot has broken. Officially. You can see it happening in real-time.

Sort of reminds us of when Biden was babbling about, ‘you know … the thing.’

HOOBOY.

Two heartbeats from the presidency, folks. Not that she would be much worse than the walking, ice-cream-eating puppet we have now but still.

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right?

Totally sums it up.

Whatever she’s summing up.

Totally.

The Botox has just ‘softened,’ that’s all.

***

