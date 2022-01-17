We have no idea what the Hell Nancy Pelosi is talking about here … you guys? She says something about a bill and funding and how there can’t be money associated with something and then rambles on about someone’s son and gets totally lost.

Think this is about avoiding a government shutdown? But again, we’re not really sure.

If you figure it out, let us know.

If Brain Damage was a person. pic.twitter.com/s1yGbsCfQU — DVZ MΞMΞS (@FreedomInc5) January 17, 2022

Huh. The Nancy bot has broken. Officially. You can see it happening in real-time.

Sort of reminds us of when Biden was babbling about, ‘you know … the thing.’

HOOBOY.

Two heartbeats from the presidency, folks. Not that she would be much worse than the walking, ice-cream-eating puppet we have now but still.

good god 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Tigerlady's Den (@Tigress21) January 17, 2022

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yep. Pretty much sums it up . 🤔 — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) January 17, 2022

Right?

Totally sums it up.

Whatever she’s summing up.

Totally.

The Botox has just ‘softened,’ that’s all.

***

