We have no idea what the Hell Nancy Pelosi is talking about here … you guys? She says something about a bill and funding and how there can’t be money associated with something and then rambles on about someone’s son and gets totally lost.
Think this is about avoiding a government shutdown? But again, we’re not really sure.
If you figure it out, let us know.
If Brain Damage was a person. pic.twitter.com/s1yGbsCfQU
— DVZ MΞMΞS (@FreedomInc5) January 17, 2022
Huh. The Nancy bot has broken. Officially. You can see it happening in real-time.
Sort of reminds us of when Biden was babbling about, ‘you know … the thing.’
HOOBOY.
Two heartbeats from the presidency, folks. Not that she would be much worse than the walking, ice-cream-eating puppet we have now but still.
good god 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
— Tigerlady's Den (@Tigress21) January 17, 2022
Seriously.
— Phil Anderson (@wk90290734) January 17, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Yep. Pretty much sums it up . 🤔
— Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) January 17, 2022
Right?
Totally sums it up.
Whatever she’s summing up.
Totally.
Who tamed down her `beautiful' eyebrows? https://t.co/giJd22EunJ
— What-The-What (@BoBo__VP) January 17, 2022
The Botox has just ‘softened,’ that’s all.
***
