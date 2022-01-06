Ralph Northam came in as a joke and he’s leaving as a joke.

Buh-bye.

Seems Governor Blackface (or Klan Robe, he’s not sure which) was none too happy with a reporter asking him what went wrong when he left hundreds of Virginians stranded on I95 for hours and hours. Tim Kaine himself was there almost 27 hours …

Apparently, Ralphie doesn’t want people to think he did anything wrong.

Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, asked by local news reporter about the I-95 shutdown: "I don't know why you're sitting there asking what went wrong."https://t.co/jftnSeY3uO — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 6, 2022

From WRVA via Audacy.com:

In a one-on-one zoom interview with WRVA to discuss the end of his term, Governor Ralph Northam forcefully responded to questions over this week’s response to the snowstorm, and the massive backup on I-95. Some drivers spent over 24 hours between Richmond and Washington. Northam took issue with characterizing the response as what went wrong, saying “sick and tired” of talking about it in those terms. In the interest of transparency, WRVA is posting the questions and response below:

And Democrats wonder WHY they lost.

Sure, McAuliffe was a serious train wreck of a hot dumpster fire (really, telling parents they shouldn’t be involved in what their kids learn?!), but Virginians were already OVER a democrat being in charge of their state. And watching ol’ Coonman react like this says a lot about WHY.

Thank goodness he is done ✔️ — Brian (@BrianGottfried) January 6, 2022

Amen.

“Outgoing” is such a refreshing word to see attached to him. — Go Irish (@sjenk26) January 6, 2022

Amen again.

The face of FAILURE! Good riddance! — tayfan2 (@tayfan2) January 6, 2022

He was there you just couldn’t see him on the side of the road because of his white robe — movealong (@itsonlyme319) January 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Blackface is such a tool. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) January 6, 2022

Yeah.

That guy.

***

