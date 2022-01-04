Want to see what happens when the Democrats have a majority and run your state government? Look no further than the REACTIONS from Governor Northam and Nothern Virginia’s Department of Transportation. It’s not just that this tweet and video are ridiculous, the TIMING is just so awful.

They couldn’t have timed this worse if they tried.

Watch:

🔈🎶 The sun has gone down and the moon has come up.

Our plow crew truck drivers will never give up.

Cuz they're driving and striving and hugging the turns,

And plowing til the roads are of no concern.

They're going the distance. pic.twitter.com/aBZ3w3RvX5 — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) January 3, 2022

Just. Wow.

And what makes this even worse is that this account is not just VDot, but NORTHERN VIRGINIA VDot, where drivers are literally STRANDED!

Hey Virginians, don’t worry, Northern Virginia’s Department of Transportation is front and center sending out videos talking about how awesome they are. Oh, we know you’re cold, and hungry, and probably need to use a bathroom, and tired … but if you still have some battery left in your phone at least you can be entertained by state goverment.

This tweet didn’t age well…. — Dave Hollon (@DaveHollon) January 4, 2022

Imagine being stranded in your car overnight in freezing temperatures only to see this. At least they had the courtesy to cut out the line about "going for speed." https://t.co/V1DDnCih35 — Benjamin H. Graham (@GrizzlyGraham90) January 4, 2022

This aged like gas station sushi. https://t.co/gt8AyaljKS — Blue Cheese 🧀 (@OptimistsPrime) January 4, 2022

Only an unaccountable government bureaucracy could be this tone deaf. https://t.co/4Tl6Q0Z0IP — Wing Attack Plan R (@OfBetters) January 4, 2022

VDOT version of the dancing COVID nurses https://t.co/peJnXczwlq — 757bchbm (@757bchbm) January 4, 2022

Completely thoughtless, yup.

It’s still up.

That’s the real kicker.

***

