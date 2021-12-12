And this guy worked for Chris Cuomo. Huh.

CNN producer John Griffin was arrested earlier this past week after being accused of trying to coax parents and underage girls into ‘sexual training’.

From NBC:

CNN producer John Griffin was arrested by the FBI on Friday after a federal grand jury charged him with enticing minors to engage in “unlawful sexual activity” at his Vermont property. Griffin, 44 of Stamford, Connecticut, was charged with three counts of “using a facility of interstate commerce” to lure minors and people claiming to be their parents to train them to be sexually subservient, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said in a statement. “The charges against Mr. Griffin are deeply disturbing. We only learned of his arrest yesterday afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation,” CNN said in a statement.

Man, CNN has had a really really really bad few weeks.

And speaking of really really really bad, check out this old tweet from Griffin:

Oof.

Dude.

I’ve noticed a trend of the people who are so outspoken against something are usually guilty of it. It’s wild. — GoldBlooded (@whodatdaddy) December 11, 2021

They do love to project, don’t they.

These people are really about projection arnt they. How many times have we seen this exact scenario play out by public figures? Wow — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) December 11, 2021

The Atlantic says there's nothing to worry about tho pic.twitter.com/vbXo2vN7MV — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) December 11, 2021

Oh god this one’s particularly dark — David🇮🇱 (@David_Johnson41) December 11, 2021

Ouch.

***

