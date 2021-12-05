Biden lies.

A lot.

Or ‘errs and exaggerates,’ according to CNN.

Biden has told his Meeting Golda story for decades. But in this week's telling, he both erred on when the meet happened and exaggerated his importance to Israel as a senator of 9 months — baselessly claiming Meir wanted to use him as a liaison to Egypt: https://t.co/aaWj65q8K7 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 5, 2021

Erred?

Exaggerated his importance.

Is that a nice way of saying he lied?

At least he said ‘baselessly claiming’ which is closer to the word ‘lie.’

He's clearly confusing the 6 Day War and the Yom Kippur War. And he wasn't a liaison for anything. Contemporaneous notes from the Israelis show he was being humored at best. So he lies about the liaison thing and he is so addled that he can't remember which war. Which is worse? https://t.co/W8GIKjwDoH — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) December 2, 2021

It’s all bad.

Super bad.

You know it’s bad when even CNN is forced to fact-check him.

Who can remember exact details in 2021 from 1973? — Blue. Vaccinated. Masked. (@thebluesaregood) December 5, 2021

Biden probably still thinks he’s a senator or campaigning in Iowa.

Was that the time he was under enemy fire exiting the helicopter? — Dan Ferraris (@dan_ferraris) December 5, 2021

Sniper fire.

If this was Trump outright lying you’d have worded your headline with fainting emojis and more hysteria — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 5, 2021

Fair point.

To be honest, we’re just shocked they’re correcting Biden at all.

Biden is a liar, so… — Ginny (@ginkates) December 5, 2021

At this point, it would be MORE newsworthy if Biden told the truth about something.

