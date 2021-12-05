Biden lies.

A lot.

Or ‘errs and exaggerates,’ according to CNN.

Erred?

Exaggerated his importance.

Is that a nice way of saying he lied?

At least he said ‘baselessly claiming’ which is closer to the word ‘lie.’

Trending

It’s all bad.

Super bad.

You know it’s bad when even CNN is forced to fact-check him.

Biden probably still thinks he’s a senator or campaigning in Iowa.

Sniper fire.

Fair point.

To be honest, we’re just shocked they’re correcting Biden at all.

At this point, it would be MORE newsworthy if Biden told the truth about something.

***

Related:

‘To be fair, Acosta IS a moron’: Jim Acosta’s attempt at smearing McConnell to convince Democrats to end the filibuster BACKFIRES

DAMNING thread recaps what CNN ‘tolerated’ from Chris Cuomo point-by-point before FINALLY firing him and it’s WAY WORSE than we thought

So about that dance squad … sorry … ‘Patriot Front’ group in khakis marching around with shields and riding off in their U-Hauls, it just gets dumber

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCNNDaniel Dale

Recommended Twitchy Video