Our kind, thoughtful, and MERCIFUL leader will be ‘releasing’ 50 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs.

HUZZAH!

Sounds like a lot, right?

Buuuuut it’s really not.

In fact, it’s pretty much an insult to all of our intelligence for them to pretend this is a big deal at all.

So not entirely sure what a weekend’s worth of oil will really do to help bring the prices down but hey, nice talking points for the Biden White House. We can hear Jen P-sucky NOW, ‘Biden administration took ACTION to help keep Americans warm this winter,’ yadda yadda yadda.

And the Democrat lapdogs will lap it up.

Because CLIMATE CHANGE.

REEEEEE.

Gee, thanks, Brandon.

This just sucks.

Thanks so much for this total and complete sh*t-show, Biden voters.

But hey, at least those mean tweets stopped, right?

They don’t want to see it.

That’s how.

Guess he doesn’t mind letting us all know our own government has all but declared war on our energy.

Sad.

Winning!

***

