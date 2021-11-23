Our kind, thoughtful, and MERCIFUL leader will be ‘releasing’ 50 million barrels of oil from our strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs.

HUZZAH!

BREAKING: Biden administration to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve to bring down energy costs – AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2021

Sounds like a lot, right?

Buuuuut it’s really not.

In fact, it’s pretty much an insult to all of our intelligence for them to pretend this is a big deal at all.

We consume 18 million barrels per day. https://t.co/i3ijcNmjES — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 23, 2021

So not entirely sure what a weekend’s worth of oil will really do to help bring the prices down but hey, nice talking points for the Biden White House. We can hear Jen P-sucky NOW, ‘Biden administration took ACTION to help keep Americans warm this winter,’ yadda yadda yadda.

And the Democrat lapdogs will lap it up.

Why don’t we just restart the keystone pipeline — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) November 23, 2021

Because CLIMATE CHANGE.

REEEEEE.

And that was at last year's quarter-century-low rate, too. https://t.co/HOxD6FzoW4 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 23, 2021

Gee, thanks, Brandon.

Why let facts ruin Brandon’s bold gesture. — Nels (@debitking) November 23, 2021

Its not meant to fix things, just to keep those who believe it in line. — Jeremie Pelletier (@Lambda_Coder) November 23, 2021

Typical Washington fix. "We'll cut the budget by $100 Billion over 10 years." *Looks at math* "So at $10 Billion a year savings, that will help us run the government for about 22 hours a year!" — The Spoonster; RIP Ella French; I have antibodies (@USASpoonster) November 23, 2021

And you assume all 50M barrels are staying domestic. — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) November 23, 2021

This just sucks.

Thanks so much for this total and complete sh*t-show, Biden voters.

But hey, at least those mean tweets stopped, right?

I just don't get how so many people don't see the hypocrisy or that these token non-helpful measures are just smoke and mirrors. — Dinky Dippendoodle (@WolfsDragon) November 23, 2021

They don’t want to see it.

That’s how.

Where was he hiding them? Open the pipeline too! — Hope & Faith 🇺🇸USA 💫🌎 (@Newsgirly) November 23, 2021

He shut down the construction of the pipelines… strategic reserve is really for wartime… but here we are. — MFChooch (@MFChooch) November 23, 2021

Guess he doesn’t mind letting us all know our own government has all but declared war on our energy.

Sad.

At least I'll have enough gas to go to the store and see for myself that there's nothing on the shelves. — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi43871696) November 23, 2021

Winning!

***

Related:

BLUE voter’s thread on how extreme and DANGEROUS Left-wing media’s race-baiting ideology is pushing him further Right an EPIC read

‘RT if they should delete their account’! Occupy Democrats BACKPEDALS when CNN fact-checks their lying a*ses about a ‘Trumper running protesters over’

OOPSIE! Leak BUSTS CRT cofounder telling NEA president Becky Pringle CRT is ‘now the huge container for anti-racist education’ in K-12 (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video