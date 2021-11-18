We thought Democrats wanted to get dark money out of politics.

Huh.

Guess some dark money is ok when ‘orange man bad’ or something …

Some dark money is good, you see https://t.co/PBO7s7ONck — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 18, 2021

As you read this thread, keep in mind how the Left worked with Big Tech and the media to ‘fortify’ the 2020 election.

They admitted it.

And now we’re seeing how it all came together.

NEW: Future Forward USA Action, a lefty dark money group, raised $150 million in 2020, new tax fillings show. The group poured $60 million into a related PAC, keeping donors secret. It also reported $25 million in direct TV buys, making it one of 2020's biggest spenders.

1/X — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 18, 2021

One of 2020’s biggest spenders.

Yup.

Keep going.

Future Forward USA Action's single biggest donation was $55.8 million. The giver is anonymous. It also received two $20 million donations, $15.2 mm from 1630 (the other big liberal 501c4 that @PoliticoScott

wrote about yesterday), an $11 mm and $10 mm donation. 2/X — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 18, 2021

Giver was anonymous.

Huh.

The biggest donor to the group's related PAC, FF PAC, was Dustin Moskovitz, the Facebook co-founder. He gave that group $46 million+. Not unreasonable to presume he funded some of related nonprofit. 3/X — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 18, 2021

Ties to Facebook? Where is our shocked face?!

Besides the $60+ million put into the super PAC — the donors would have had to be disclosed if not coming first through this nonprofit — the group's biggest expense was giving away $49,160,000 to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. 4/X — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 18, 2021

Just.

Wow.

Among the listed employees of Future Forward USA Action is David Shor, the much-discussed Democratic data scientist. (This was not unknown but I'm noting it in the thread.) 5/x — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 18, 2021

Democratic data scientist.

Alrighty then.

I’m sure @SenWhitehouse will be all over this. Making excuses fir it, I mean. “It’s different when we do it!” — Will Collier (@willcollier) November 18, 2021

Right.

Ha!

I doubt @SenWhitehouse will demand an investigation. — Justine (@BruinJustine) November 18, 2021

Yeah, not holding our breath.

***

