We thought Democrats wanted to get dark money out of politics.

Huh.

Guess some dark money is ok when ‘orange man bad’ or something …

As you read this thread, keep in mind how the Left worked with Big Tech and the media to ‘fortify’ the 2020 election.

They admitted it.

And now we’re seeing how it all came together.

One of 2020’s biggest spenders.

Yup.

Keep going.

Giver was anonymous.

Huh.

Ties to Facebook? Where is our shocked face?!

Just.

Wow.

Democratic data scientist.

Alrighty then.

Right.

Ha!

Yeah, not holding our breath.

***

