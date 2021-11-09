Remember, the more Nancy Pelosi flaps her arm(s) around the more full of bull she really is. We’ve often joked we’re surprised she hasn’t already taken literal flight with how much she flaps those creepy old twigs around.

Here she is, trying to tell the world about how proud of Biden Americans really are, especially when it comes to climate change.

Watch.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "We're proud of our president. He was one of the first people in Congress in 1986 to introduce legislation to address the climate crisis. He takes great pride in that. He's worked on it ever since." https://t.co/FBOHjgZGLB pic.twitter.com/qsgk74QGh6 — The Hill (@thehill) November 9, 2021

At least Nancy’s brain didn’t just stop mid-speech this time.

Hearing her ramble on about Biden fighting for climate back in the 80s just reminds us all of how long he’s been in politics. And c’mon, if Americans were really proud of Biden she wouldn’t have to try and sell this idea to the world. They’d know.

Not to mention, if he started working on climate issues 35 years ago you’d think he’d have made SOME progress by now?

Heh.

He’s clearly done a great job fixing it in 35 YEARS!!!! 🙄 — The Real Jon Blumenthal (@JonBlumenthal) November 9, 2021

Hrm.

Pelosi: Biden has failed to solve the climate crisis over 35 years, since at least 1986.#LetsGoBrandon! — Joe (@9Joe9) November 9, 2021

He's the only one since 1986 that believed that stupid crap! https://t.co/7OTEuaNVM1 — James Simmons (@jameshsimmons) November 9, 2021

Yeah, this didn’t even fly at home, Nan.

***

