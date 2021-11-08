Gavin Newsom got the booster and disappeared. Hrm … that’s disconcerting.

It’s not like the guy is shy, he has definitely proven himself a fan of being out in front of the cameras babbling about COVID and the overreaching mandates he’s dumping on his citizens to protect them. You’d think he’d be front and center bragging about how awesome his booster shot has made him feel.

Or the superpowers aka mutations he’s received since taking it.

OH, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

ALERT 🚨 California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last public appearance was Oct 27th, when he received a vaccine booster shot. It’s been more than 10 days since Gov. Newsom has been seen by the public – unusual for the governor who did daily Coronavirus updates for nearly 18 months — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 7, 2021

Meep.

Living his best life — BrandonHeat (@ramjetsghost) November 8, 2021

He will circle back with you. — Joseph Glade (@averagejoeglade) November 7, 2021

#whereisnewsom LETS GET IT TRENDING PEOPLE — EROSENTINEL (@papagiorguio) November 8, 2021

Narrator: It’s not trending.

Celebrating the Happy one year anniversary of the grand French Laundry party… — Rick Lee (@Rmlee100) November 8, 2021

Yup.

Adjusting our tinfoil hat as well … heh.

***

