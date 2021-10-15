People keep asking where Vice President Kamala Harris is and we just keep shrugging our shoulders like most everyone else. That being said, we DO finally know where she was when Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan was taking place.

She was making her cute little space video with her cute little child actors.

Not even kidding.

Priorities, Kamala.

From The New York Post:

The video featuring Harris, Trevor and co-stars Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Zhoriel Tapo and Sydney Schmooke was shot Aug. 11-13 at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, where the VP’s residence is located, according to the outlet.

The revelation immediately drew ridicule on social media, with former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Jr. praising Harris for “her commitment to cringe.”

“Just when you thought the fakest human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phony there’s this…,” he tweeted. “Her commitment to cringe is truly impressive!”

Cringe, indeed.

