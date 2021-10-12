Are we sick of these union a-holes yet?

And these a-hole governors doing their bidding?

Looking at you, Governor Murphy … and you, Governor Northam. And Whitmer, Newsom, Islee, Brown … and on and on and on.

If these teachers and elected officials REALLY AND TRULY thought that masking would protect them, we wouldn’t keep finding them without their masks in public. And yet time and time again, we see this:

The funniest part of this story is that it was the teachers union themselves who gave Murphy (and themselves) away.

*snort*

Once they realized what they’d done they tried deleting it BUT we all know, tweets are forever.

Not a single mask.

But if your children go to school without one they could be arrested. See Wyoming.

From Shore News Network:

There’s a saying that goes something like this, “Nothing is ever truly deleted from the internet.” Today, the Essex County Educators Association found that out. After Shore News broke a story on Monday about the Garden State Equity Ball that featured unmasked teachers and Governor Phil Murphy, the ECEA deleted its tweet and the photos. Later, on Monday, the ECEA deleted the tweet and its photos from Twitter. “Murphy’s Law in the state of New Jersey declares that all faculty, students, and staff must wear face masks while in school. It requires them to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health. Murphy’s Law also declares that those same teachers can party the night away indoors, maskless and without social distancing if the event includes Governor Phil Murphy and is without children. Murphy recommends that if you are unsure of the vaccination status of those around you, facemasks should be worn,” our original report stated. In photos shared on various social media platforms, few, if any of the attendees at the indoor portion of the event were photographed wearing face masks.

Ya’ don’t say.

Horrendous — Chrissy B (@ChrissyVez) October 12, 2021

And totally effed up.

Yup.

***

