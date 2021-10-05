Tom Nichols seems a tad bit unimpressed with his new pals cheering on the harassment of Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Almost as if he didn’t know who he was joining forces with when he decided to crap all over the Right because he hated Trump just that much.

And of course, those who became his fans because he hated Trump aren’t happy with him for comparing their side to evil Trumpers on January 6.

Grab some corn.

"This Senator won't vote the way I want so therefore it's perfectly justifiable to physically intimidate her" is indistinguishable from a January 6 Trumper. If you're a progressive who thinks this way, you're part of the problem. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 5, 2021

‘You’re part of the problem,’ the guy who is part of the bigger problem says as he wags his finger at his new comrades. They’ve been doing this crap forever, bullying people, harassing them in real life, and Tom still hung in there with them because ORANGE MAN BAD.

And NOW he has a problem with how they behave?

K.

Guess how that went over with his new fans?

January sixth: broken windows, property damage, stolen equipment and documents, at one bomb recovered, 4 people died 1 of which was straight up killed by a mob, significant numbers of injuries amongst capital police, etc October 4th: made one senator uncomfortable — Schrödinger (@iamschrodinger) October 5, 2021

Holy crap.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The only person who was killed that day was Ashli Babbitt, but hey, dude is rolling, right?

So you equate January 6th with a bathroom confrontation? — 700 Thousand+ DEAD Americans, 41+M infections (@Sallybucket259) October 5, 2021

HOW DARE YOU?! And you know this person with a uterus as their avi means business.

Nuh-uh! It’s different when WE do it! Because REASONS! — Lizard (@LizardSF) October 5, 2021

It’s not ok to “physically intimidate” her, but it is perfectly reasonable to try to get her attention, because she refuses to schedule any meetings w/constituents from what I hear. I haven’t seen the video. Was she really physically intimidated? — Wilda Uhrig (@wildav52) October 5, 2021

BUT it’s ok to chase her around in a bathroom.

Who are these people?

False equivalence is what helped get us here Mr Nichols. — Reginald C (@logosmate) October 5, 2021

Mr. Nichols.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s bad behavior. But it’s not overthrow our democratic system bad. — Chris Andersen (@ChrisAndersen) October 5, 2021

On an individual level, perhaps. But the scale, goals, and organizing principles of one of these things is not like the other. — Souvenir Coffee Mug (@zoobadger) October 5, 2021

Totally different scales of action and goals. You're like comparing war and murder. — Alagai 🇺🇸 (@Alagai) October 5, 2021

Intimidation—whether from the right or the left—is bad for all of us. But this (and other incidents) has got me thinking about our relationship to elected officials. There is something rotten when these officials spend so much time with donors & so little time with their voters — Victoria Butler (@VAButlerwrites) October 5, 2021

BUT

There is always a gigantic BUT in tweets like this one.

I feel like this tweet lacks some of the nuanced thinking required to actually solve problems at this level. Great fodder to enrage the masses though…smh. — Aaron Wesolowski (@AaronWeso) October 5, 2021

So many bridges burned, Tom.

Have fun with your new crowd.

***

