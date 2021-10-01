One of the biggest challenges in our society these days is the ‘awakening’ of white, woke, liberals who find themselves acting like ‘saviors’ for minority communities. Honestly, we don’t see how people of color can stand to watch videos like this one … it just comes across as condescending and annoying.

She wants everyone to know that black people have her permission to be vaccine-hesitant.

Just not you white people.

Watch.

What the Hell is the ‘tusk-a-gee’ experiment?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re sure people of color everywhere are super grateful to this white girl for telling them it’s ok to be vaccine hesitant.

What is WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE!?!?!

It’s in the white girl manual, duh.

Yup, that sounds about right.

It’s science, man.

*dying*

And may God have mercy on her soul.

Heh.

***

