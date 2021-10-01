One of the biggest challenges in our society these days is the ‘awakening’ of white, woke, liberals who find themselves acting like ‘saviors’ for minority communities. Honestly, we don’t see how people of color can stand to watch videos like this one … it just comes across as condescending and annoying.

She wants everyone to know that black people have her permission to be vaccine-hesitant.

Just not you white people.

Watch.

It’s ok to be vaccine hesitant if you’re black, but not if you’re white pic.twitter.com/2BGCSmgVy0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2021

What the Hell is the ‘tusk-a-gee’ experiment?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re sure people of color everywhere are super grateful to this white girl for telling them it’s ok to be vaccine hesitant.

What is WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE!?!?!

How did so many white girls end up as arbiters of racial issues? https://t.co/Dc8GDehebK — Cranky "Vaccinated, Sophisticated" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) October 1, 2021

It’s in the white girl manual, duh.

Until she can pronounce Tuskegee…her point is mute. — 🍀 Tabatha 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) October 1, 2021

Imagine passively hating who you are so much and then getting on TikTok every day to let everybody know. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 1, 2021

So because I'm white, I'm "anti-vax". But if I wasn't white, I'm "vaccine hesitant". I understand now 👍 👍 👍 👍 — havaq (@HavaqMusic) October 1, 2021

Yup, that sounds about right.

It’s science, man.

The Tusk A Gee experiment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FYta1Rcm5X — Aaron (@A_A_R0NClark) October 1, 2021

*dying*

Might help if she could pronounce the "Tuskegee" experiment correctly. — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) October 1, 2021

And may God have mercy on her soul.

Heh.

***

Related:

He’s just UNHINGED! Terry McAuliffe explodes on CNN host for DARING to suggest he’s wrong about Glenn Youngkin (watch)

‘Every. Single. Time.’ There is SO MUCH hate crime in America that a-holes keep having to fake them over and over again, like THIS one

Sooo … WHITE RAGE? HuffPo Ntl. Ed. Kate Sheppard claiming RAGE is her main symptom with ‘breakthrough case of COVID’ BACKFIRES hilariously