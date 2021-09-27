Bevy has zero-tolerance for discriminatory behavior, ya’ know. Let’s say that again.

ZERO TOLERANCE.

You know Bevy, right? They’re the company that fired a woman who was doxxed online by a guy who then claimed there is no such thing as cancel culture. If you missed the ridiculous story you can catch up here.

Look at how quickly their co-founder and CEO Derek Anderson took responsibility.

.@BevyHQ has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved. — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 26, 2021

Gosh, that’s no good.

An employee engaged in behavior contrary to their values so they were fired. Sounds legit.

Wondering when Derek will fire himself.

Does @BevyHQ zero-tolerance policy for discriminatory behavior apply to yourself? pic.twitter.com/yOJwjnkkFo — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 27, 2021

A slur is a slur is a slur.

And boy-howdy, the r-word is a nasty one because people with developmental disabilities have been fighting for decades to remove that word from our everyday language because they find it hateful, hurtful, and discriminatory.

You’d think someone who cares about discriminatory behavior would know better.

I swear I mentioned something about leftists, and their inability to self-reflect, just yesterday. 🤔 🤡🌎 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 27, 2021

We’re pretty sure Derek won’t be firing himself but hopefully, he can do a little self-reflection and think about what cancel culture really is and how harmful and dangerous it has become.

Oh, don't worry, he's reformed now. — Gobstopper (@wehadkeecreek) September 27, 2021

He evolved.

Or something like that.

Do what is right; let the consequences follow. https://t.co/32NnV1RAKE — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 27, 2021

Do what is right, Derk.

Good luck with that, chief.

