We knew this about Democrats but to see a blue-check admit it? Dang.

Oh, we know what they were trying to do as they pretend they’re some unbiased organization that only cares about stopping corruption in government. They were implying since Republicans wish to keep the filibuster in place that they’re big ol’ racists representing a mostly-white minority.

Except it’s not Republicans who have used the filibuster over 300 times in the last four years.

So either they’re admitting Democrats are the problem OR they’re giant, biased, hacks.

Your weekly Sunday reminder that the filibuster is rooted in racism and has been primarily used to advance the interests of a mostly-white minority while stopping important legislation like voting rights protections. It's time to abolish the filibuster once and for all. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) September 26, 2021

Funny, we didn’t see these sorts of tweets when Republicans had the majority.

Wonder why that is.

The racist filibuster was used 327 times by Democrats in 2020 alone, glad you're admitting your roots.https://t.co/8H7sx7FgEl — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 27, 2021

SO VERY RACIST!

Since @TheDemocrats used it over 300 times recently, they are racist? — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) September 27, 2021

Yup.

That’s what they said.

Why weren't you idiots crying when Democrats were using the filibuster? — Mostly peaceful scariant (@C0nservatlve) September 27, 2021

So democrats were racist how many times in the last 4 years? — Dr. A-Accountability Partner (@Troll_Troll4Fun) September 27, 2021

So you're saying Democrats are racist? Good to know — Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) September 27, 2021

Say… how many times have the Democrats used it? — David Look,fat…I’m CornPop (@DCornpop) September 27, 2021

Awesome selective memory you have going on when you forgot about when democrats used the filibuster. — Beach bunnygirl (@UsagikoNat) September 27, 2021

You’re lying filth. You wouldn’t know ethics if it was rubbing a herpes rash into your beard — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) September 27, 2021

Eek.

Not a great visual.

But fitting.

