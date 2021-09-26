Nice try, Democrats … but we see you.

Today, on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, we recognize the courage and sacrifice of the mothers and families who have lost a child in the service to our nation. We honor them and their loved ones today and every day. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 26, 2021

From the party whose leader is responsible for the deaths of 13 young service members in Afghanistan not even a month ago. And why don’t they have Fathers included on this day? Such a weird and lame tweet.

When words are spoken from someone, but their actions are just the opposite or entirely different from those same words. It's difficult to believe or trust them in what they say. — okar denoto (@okardenoto) September 26, 2021

Especially when it comes to our military.

True dat.

This is how much @JoeBiden cared about the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan because of his incompetence #ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/QwG35cKbRp — Sal (@SundevilSal) September 26, 2021

Look how much he cared.

How do you reconcile 13 dead from #AfghanistanDisaster then? How do you reconcile the 3 servicemen dead from #Benghazi? (It was your party and @HillaryClinton behind that). How do you reconcile the innocent servicemembers on bases being murdered and/or assaulted from #Afghans? — James Scott (@jpscott002) September 26, 2021

why haven’t you brought the rest of the americans in afghanistan home? — suspended elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem1) September 26, 2021

you honor them by leaving them behind to the taliban? you POS have no self-awareness or dignity. — suspended elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem1) September 26, 2021

Father’s you pandering simps https://t.co/E3AppgeaEc — The Pundit's Pundit (@PunditsPund1) September 26, 2021

You mean like Nancy Pelosi not reading the 13 marines that died name…. https://t.co/Css0YUgy7A — BigDaddy TRUMP (@luvintrump) September 26, 2021

Ahem, we heard that was a big no-no.

Misgender much?

Like the ones you sacrificed? — 🇺🇲Electric Amish – #2A🇺🇸 (@ElectricAmish) September 26, 2021

very timely given the 13 dead servicemen in Afghanistan that Biden’s incompetent administration killed pic.twitter.com/hl5uoRlFzm — SCBS19-2 (@scbs146) September 26, 2021

Very timely indeed.

