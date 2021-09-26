Guys, Biden just seriously sucks. That’s all there is to it.

Mayorkas said this about the wall and illegal immigration with a straight face … yup, everything is awful and stupid.

Watch this.

Mayorkas says Biden administration opposes the wall because people crossing illegally is “one of our proudest traditions” pic.twitter.com/d5C7tjhnkH — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 26, 2021

Letting people enter our country illegally is one of our proudest traditions? Huh? Oh, we get it, he’s pretending our founding fathers were somehow illegal immigrants or something. We know we shouldn’t expect much more from anyone working for the Biden admin but c’mon man … really?

A disgraceful admission

Actually wrong There is no right to claim asylum for humanitarian reasons like economic improvement The only legal reasons are persecution based on:

Race

Religion

Nationality

Membership in a particular social group

Political opinion https://t.co/6bxEEG03wM — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 26, 2021

But RACISM! But XENOPHOBIA!

COVID is not a pandemic so long as we have an open border. I'm be concerned about COVID when they close the border. — Jerry Grey (@Jerry__Grey) September 26, 2021

wish they would just say they are trying to populate the US with more potential liberal voters…. everyone know that is their game. — Crypto Galaxy (3,3) (@trackingcryptos) September 26, 2021

So, he basically admitted that encouraging criminal behavior in America is a Democrat tradition. “One of our proudest” he says, to be exact. — Shelly Watson (@sdcwatson_03) September 26, 2021

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

That's a lie. This entire administration consists of human garbage. — LukiBelleStar (@hpygoluki) September 26, 2021

Human garbage.

‘Nuff said.

***

