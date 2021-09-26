Nothing to see here.

Just The New Yorker featuring a piece from a guy talking about blowing up pipelines to help promote the climate change fight. And here we thought a governor flying on a plane sharing a picture babbling about saving the planet was bad.

What the Hell is wrong with these people?!

How to blow up a pipeline.

Not a metaphor.

Literal instructions on how to do it.

Alrighty then.

TO SAVE THE PLANET AND STUFF.

Literally.

Shew!

Heh.

Not holding our breath.

We made a similar face, yup.

***

