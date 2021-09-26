And we thought Andrew Cuomo was a tool.

Ok, he really is, but his replacement isn’t proving to be much better.

Would someone pretty please get Gov. Kathy Hochul a mirror and a serious dose of self-awareness? Surely someone close to her could have explained how bad this looks …

Tweeting about fighting climate change and posting a picture taken from a plane? REALLY?

Look at her, burning lots and lots and lots of jet fuel, babbling about how she is fighting to protect all of that pretty Earth stuff. And they wonder why nobody takes the Left the least bit seriously when they tell us CLIMATE CHANGE IS DESTROYING OUR LIVES. If this were true, she’d be taking public transport or at least flying commercially.

Gad Saad dropped her.

Solar paneled planes.

Heh.

Answer the question, kitten.

Thinking yeah.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fascinating.

And not in a good way.

***

