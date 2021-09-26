Derek Andersen, CEO and founder of BevyHQ, tweeted that he’s terminated the white employee seen in a viral video telling Black New York Times bestselling author Fred Joseph to “stay in his hood” during some sort of confrontation at a Brooklyn dog park:

.@BevyHQ has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved. — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 26, 2021

Andersen hopes the now-fired employee and Joseph reach “some type of resolution,” which often happens right after someone is fired:

I personally hope some type of resolution can happen between the two parties beyond this and will help if I can. — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 26, 2021

Here’s the video and an explanation on what allegedly caused the argument:

At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

Joseph’s followers helped him identify the woman and that’s when he tagged Andersen on Twitter:

Hey @DerekjAndersen I see that @BevyHQ is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc. Thought you should see this. I’m hoping Black colleagues and peers don’t have to face this sort of racism from Emma. pic.twitter.com/VF1A1TvjIY — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

And now she’s unemployed:

Spoke with @DerekjAndersen briefly, hoping that @BevyHQ leans into accountability and finding ways to make change in light of their employee’s racist behavior. Waiting for an update. https://t.co/vaexodSfjo — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

And THIS is exactly what he wanted to happen:

Our society has incentivized all the wrong behavior. He had a bad 2 min interaction with someone and his first thought is to try to make it go viral, track the person down, and get them fired from their job. https://t.co/jZjfCfcVt8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 26, 2021

And:

You can barely tell what happened from that video, but because the guy has 100k followers and made an accusation, the other side won’t even matter. The girl has already been fired. This type of mob justice will get abused repeatedly and incentivized all the wrong behavior. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 26, 2021

