Oh yeah, didn’t they tell you guys? Socialism sucks.

And not only does socialism suck, but going on Twitter to whine about people ‘barging in’ to a multicultural center and pretending they don’t have the right to be there will ONLY get you mocked and ridiculed.

Let’s hope these ‘Students for Socialism’ learn something from this experience:

Campus racists barged into the multicultural center and demanded that they be respected and be allowed to use the space. Students have fought hard for this space only to have it be intruded upon by violent, reactionary thugs! pic.twitter.com/atrMkI9Ozn — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) September 23, 2021

And the ‘reeeeeeeing’ continued:

admin at @asu has to do a better job of protecting its multicultural students from this harrassment in a space that is supposed to be safe from discrimination and racism. despite this the community did an excellent job of holding it down and eventually getting them out — Students for Socialism ASU 🚩 (@SFSASU) September 23, 2021

Note, as you all know, we typically do not write about randos but this was just too funny. Not to mention the ratio on their tweet pretty much made it viral … and not in a good way.

Everything is common under socialism. You guys don't even understand your own philosophy. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 24, 2021

Those spaces belong to EVERYBODY in socialism.

Duh.

Wait…do you guys just not know what "multicultural" means? It includes those guys too. Oh, and could you quote the racist things that were said? Because there wasn't anything on the video shown. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 24, 2021

You lost me at "Students for Socialism" — Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) September 24, 2021

Kids these days.

You are the racists. Thanks. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) September 24, 2021

So it’s not a multi- cultural space, it’s a some-cultural that we decided space — Park’s closed. Sign should have told you. (@N5Tiny) September 24, 2021

😂😂😂 So violent and reactionary. 😂😂😂 — Still Fabulous! (@LHudson) September 24, 2021

Multicultural includes everyone. — Pamela ZippererDavis (@PamelaZip1) September 24, 2021

😂 you’re cute. Fascist, but cute. Enjoy your world. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 24, 2021

Enjoy your safe space.

***

Related:

‘They’ve turned into #FairFaXXX!’ Parent calls down the THUNDER on Fairfax County School Board over VILE books found in school libraries (watch)

Fauci, aka the angry little COVID gnome who could, under hilarious fire for whining about a possible government shutdown

FREDO, she knows it was you! Chris Cuomo’s former boss at ABC claims he sexually harassed her in DAMNING New York Times write-up