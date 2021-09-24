Oh yeah, didn’t they tell you guys? Socialism sucks.

And not only does socialism suck, but going on Twitter to whine about people ‘barging in’ to a multicultural center and pretending they don’t have the right to be there will ONLY get you mocked and ridiculed.

Let’s hope these ‘Students for Socialism’ learn something from this experience:

And the ‘reeeeeeeing’ continued:

Note, as you all know, we typically do not write about randos but this was just too funny. Not to mention the ratio on their tweet pretty much made it viral … and not in a good way.

Those spaces belong to EVERYBODY in socialism.

Duh.

Kids these days.

Enjoy your safe space.

