San Francisco Mayor London Breed would like you peasants to stop raining on her good-time happy parade, thank you very much.

You mean ol’ ‘fun police’ expecting the woman who MADE THE RULES to abide by them.

Psh.

Learn your PLACE.

The mayor of San Francisco says that it’s okay that she broke her own mask rules because “we don’t need the fun police” and she “was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.” As opposed, to say, my three-year-old who just loves it. https://t.co/Gd9dr0Tsmx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2021

From National Review:

The Mayor of San Francisco says that she shouldn’t be criticized for breaking her own COVID rules, because, and I quote, “I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.” CBS reports: “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Breed during an interview to address the controversy. The city’s health order states attendees at live indoor performances must remain masked except when actively eating or drinking. Breed maintained that she was drinking at the time. “My drink was sitting at the table, said Breed. I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask. In a vacuum, I agree with this. It’s a free country, and we don’t, in fact, need the “fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.” It’s just that, well, London Breed is the “fun police.” The rule in San Francisco is that unless you’re actively eating or drinking, you need to wear a mask. And, per her own testimony, London Breed wasn’t actively eating or drinking; she was dancing while her drink was “sitting at the table.” Is the rule that Breed broke stupid? Yes, it is — especially given that San Francisco has system of vaccine passports that applies to the very club she was attending. But it’s the rule nevertheless, and, as mayor, she has to follow it, too.

We would have ZERO problems with London having a good time without a mask if she wasn’t so set on masking the good people of her own city … especially the children.

It’s different, you see, because, unlike the average child, who spends his days running a large city, the mayor of San Francisco is opposed to being micromanaged by the fun police and, when she feels the spirit, she just has to dance. https://t.co/Gd9dr0Tsmx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2021

She just has to.

It’s not her fault and stuff.

But your kids better keep their faces covered or else she will send the real fun police after you.

"We don't need the fun police" says person whose literal job is to run the fun police. https://t.co/Gd9dr0Tsmx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 20, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Rules are for the little people:https://t.co/wg3PfaYNRC — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) September 20, 2021

And the very little people, the children.

Did a bolt of lightning strike her for her rank hypocrisy? — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) September 20, 2021

It’s only the servant class that needs to remain vigilant — Burt Macklin (@Barking5pider) September 20, 2021

See the Met Gala.

See the Emmys.

Same vibe.

There’s a time I’d have said no way this is a real quote, but sadly unbelievable hypocrisy has become the norm — Bret Brillante (@BretBrillante) September 20, 2021

May others tap into this fun spirit of which she speaks? — National Philadelphia (@NationalPhilad2) September 20, 2021

This should apply to everybody. Not just politicians and their friends in Hollywood. — Keith 🌕🌕🌕Burton (@bbeekk321) September 20, 2021

Newsome partying with friends unmasked at a restaurant while his state is locked down.

Pelosi getting a blow-out while her state is locked down.

Northam maskless and vacationing at the beach while his state is locked down.

Whitmer vacationing while her state is locked down.

The ruling class.

And they control the ‘fun police.’

