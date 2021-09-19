Socialists love their servants.

In masks.

Oh, we already knew that (anyone who knows anything about socialism understands the upper-class rules), but this video of AOC getting ready for the Met Gala really knocks it out of the park. And the fact AOC is maskless while her servants primping her are masked … wow.

All the cringe.

Glenn Greenwald just blasted her and Liberals in a thread:

Passed through a large team of masked servants.

Nailed it.

Because the poors aren’t as dignified as the celebrities or something.

Duh.

Abhorrent.

While the celebrity class attends grand events maskless.

Classy NY as always.

Does NOT function.

Fixed it for him.

She cares so much!

And THAT’S the truth.

***

