Socialists love their servants.

In masks.

Oh, we already knew that (anyone who knows anything about socialism understands the upper-class rules), but this video of AOC getting ready for the Met Gala really knocks it out of the park. And the fact AOC is maskless while her servants primping her are masked … wow.

All the cringe.

Glenn Greenwald just blasted her and Liberals in a thread:

In new video from Vogue, AOC and her boyfriend passed through a large team of masked servants — all while they remain mask-free indoors — as they prepared to attend a ball like the Prince and Princess of Wales. Liberal discourse on COVID has zero relationship to science. https://t.co/m8hYaLpyI7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Passed through a large team of masked servants.

Nailed it.

Someone please explain to me the scientific rationale for requiring servants indoors to have cloth covering their face, while the celebrities they serve are mask-free? And what's the socialist praxis for this two-tiered mask system of servants and the served indoors? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Because the poors aren’t as dignified as the celebrities or something.

Duh.

Each time a Democratic politician arbitrarily imposes some new COVID restriction that not even the most restrictive countries (like NZ) have — here's the NY Gov. using her new power to randomly requiring *2-year-olds* to remain masks — we just submit:https://t.co/taZfA0n3oa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Abhorrent.

While the celebrity class attends grand events maskless.

Classy NY as always.

I spoke with @jimmy_dore about this two-tiered system of mask mandates, where over and over we see political and cultural elites free to go without masks, while those who serve them must keep their faces covered, and what this says about liberal culture:https://t.co/IgTHe8pfId — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

I also spoke about the Chelsea Manning episode, how journalists who never gave the slightest shit about her suddenly pretended to be her champion in order to exploit her, and what that episode shows about how left-liberal culture functions (or does not):https://t.co/F9sstfnXMm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 19, 2021

Does NOT function.

Fixed it for him.

Bet she wore matching "Feed the Homeless" Crystal Gucci Heels. pic.twitter.com/sAUMd9FZdf — Dennis M S (@neo4reo) September 19, 2021

She cares so much!

America's caste system now visible. — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℂ𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕖 (@MaryCallie) September 19, 2021

Who coulda known that self-assured virtuousness was the real cure for COVID — The Biscuit (Sausage/Gravy) (@mtylermartin) September 19, 2021

Socialism is great….for the people at the top — Panglossiest (@panglossiest) September 19, 2021

And THAT’S the truth.

***

