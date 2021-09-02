Ouch-ville, population Ian.

It takes a very self-centered, self-important, sanctimonious butt-nugget to make what has happened with Afghanistan about themselves, but ol’ Ian Millhiser has figured out a way to do just that. Oh, and the fact he’s dragging other journalists for understanding the way Biden retreated just makes him all the more unbearable.

Today is the first full day in nearly 20 years that my country is not at war. I am grateful that President Biden had the vision to make this a reality, even though the end of the Afghanistan war makes many other journalists sad. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 31, 2021

So let me get this straight. Whenever you point out how botched the exit was, it’s because trump made it happen. But when you’re happy we’re no longer at war, it was because of Biden? pic.twitter.com/K3ks7WTH5M — Barner Cat (@Barner2024) September 1, 2021

It’s amusing that you think we’re not at war. We are, and we have suffered a major defeat in Kabul. We’re simply no longer deploying troops in a country that had been our proxy against our mutual enemies. An American soldier hadn’t been killed in 1 1/2 years until last week. — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) September 1, 2021

From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American. pic.twitter.com/hz7tA3z1kz — Andy (@VikesPessimist) August 31, 2021

Afghanistan and the US intervention is not a construct of journalism or journalists. You do yourself a disservice with these comments.

In my opinion the US remains permanently at war. https://t.co/KHtWgKlesF — David Wallace (@DavidDcmwallace) September 2, 2021

Yeah, because Russia and China both all of a sudden stopped playing Cold War 🤡 https://t.co/muNORJlWJZ — Sergey Ivaschuck (@ivaschuck) September 2, 2021

Presumably you are enjoying YOUR life in relative safety . https://t.co/NwU0Awchhx — SpanishDan 💙 ”FBPE (@SpanishDan1) September 2, 2021

….said someone who clearly misunderstands the situation, the world acknowledges the catastrophic effect of this mindless decision and here is mr numb nuts that thinks Biden had the vision! 🙄 https://t.co/HGZYiNUnDZ — Carl Sanders (@Twiterwu) September 1, 2021

The bad take to end all bad takes https://t.co/lUZwBRIO56 — Falconet Politics (@Falconet1881) September 1, 2021

Ending the war isn’t what is making people sad, Ian.

The death, destruction, and handing over the country to the Taliban is what is making them sad. Biden failed in the worst way possible, not only causing the deaths of 13 of our military but literally ruining the lives of Afghans who trusted and believed in America.

Rory Stewart was good enough to call Ian out:

No. This catastrophic unnecessary withdrawal did not just make “journalists sad” – it has destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Afghans. Try to think about Afghanistan in its own terms – not simply as mirror for your own domestic politics. https://t.co/ixBCFitzlL — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) August 31, 2021

I think it has destroyed the trust in our governments of many of those who served over those 20 years. And what has the process of helping Afghans to evacuate in this debacle done to the mental health of those still serving? — ChickenWitch (@JenniferLaChap6) August 31, 2021

The self absorption is astonishing. — CW4WAfghan (@CW4WAfghan) September 1, 2021

