RAICES, The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, says they will ignore the Texas abortion law claiming it’s one of those laws that are ‘meant to be broken.’

How very melodramatic and self-serving of them:

The ban on abortion in Texas is an abomination. We want to send a very clear message: RAICES will not obey this archaic and sexist law. We’ve funded & supported access to abortions for immigrants in Texas for years and will continue to do so. Some laws are meant to be broken. — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) September 2, 2021

Pretty sure abortion is an abomination but we digress.

Imagine thinking this is a good take – they will continue to make sure illegal immigrants can abort their unborn babies regardless of ANY law. Anytime these yahoos claim Republicans are racist or hate brown people remind them who is actually fighting to make sure they are fewer of them.

Not exactly a great look even for people who support abortion.

Just sayin’.

Why would you try so hard to take an unborn life away? You're encouraging women and men to practice unsafe sex because why? Very dangerous position to take. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 2, 2021

Dangerous.

Obnoxious.

And kinda-sorta racist, eh?

Heaven forbid people just act responsibly.

Can't have that in a modern society, I guess. — Jurasskick (@jurasskick) September 2, 2021

So, @RAICESTEXAS is going to start preforming abortions illegally? https://t.co/aB401yFNtG — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) September 2, 2021

TFW leftists admit they want to kill as many brown children as possible. That their reason to exist is to kill as many brown children as possible. https://t.co/7oQLGF9TjE — Jon (@faroutmadman) September 2, 2021

Hey, at least they’re being honest and upfront about who they really are.

Finally.

Instead of going through the visa application process, you lie to immigrants that not bringing papers is a recipe for success. We'll take your abortion stance with a grain of salt. https://t.co/ROqpSyKIRl — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) September 2, 2021

So sexist that they won't allow me to kill the unborn 😢😢 https://t.co/d5hw01V5ZN — Cabl🇺🇸🌻 (@cablzone) September 2, 2021

Right? American women are even more oppressed than Afghan women … and stuff.

*eye roll*

They really love killing people that look like me apparently https://t.co/nEBh3wpUku — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) September 2, 2021

Apparently, Juan.

***

