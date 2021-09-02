SQUIRREL!

You know, if they really felt like Afghanistan was an ‘extraordinary success’ you’d think they’d want to spend a little more time talking about it and wouldn’t be working quite so hard to move onto something else ..

But you know, gotta keep that WOKE agenda going and stuff.

From ⁦@DepSecDef⁩ tonight: “Racial disparities in the military justice system have been a problem for far too long. We know it, and we are going to work hard to fix it.” https://t.co/HQ1f0vs4S0 — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) September 1, 2021

Dude.

Read the effing room.

Wait. Are you saying you wanted more minorities to be killed or injured at Abbey Gate in Kabul?

That's really sick, John. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/5jHjxgJkiW — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) September 2, 2021

WTF! There are still high school students from Sacramento stuck in Afghanistan, how about work on those issues first, no one wants to hear this shit anymore, go save our Americans who actually do want to leave. Like all of them. — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) September 2, 2021

The U.S. military has been the most colorblind meritocracy of any American institution for decades. Stop gaslighting people with this neomarxist nonsense and fix our disastrous foreign policy. Thanks. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 1, 2021

Oh my that really sounds like priority while our enemies laugh at the weak woke American leadership. Taliban is even making memes laughing at us. We're in big trouble now, so much for National Security. — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) September 2, 2021

We do not play. We fight to win and bring each other home. Right now we are fighting to keep each other alive. There is a surge in suicide. #AimHigher you are missing the mark!#Ourcolorisgreen — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 2, 2021

They are missing the mark in SO MANY WAYS.

But you all knew that.

Maybe you have better things to be paying attention to. I don’t know …. like Americans left behind in Afghanistan . — donna ahart (@dahart66) September 2, 2021

Crazy talk.

Seriously? You don’t have better things to do right now? No wonder we don’t win wars any more. And you’re just going to make morale worse. Resign. — GuessWho (@AmicaIncongnita) September 2, 2021

Pretty sure that the 13 dead at the hands of this administration’s failures served not caring who someone voted for, the color of their skin or where they were born. They served a grateful nation and you failed them. — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) September 2, 2021

You’re out of touch on a level that cannot be recovered from. Also, what were the races of the 13 killed last week? — J.R.S (@Johnathan_RS_) September 1, 2021

Annnnnd we’re back to this sh— again. You people are so lost. — DannyBoy (@Gambling_Dan_21) September 2, 2021

what a failure you all are. — still nunya (@lazyone2222) September 2, 2021

Sums it up quite nicely.

***

