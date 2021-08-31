And if ANYONE should be wearing a mask, it’s Elizabeth Warren.

No social distancing either.

Hrm.

SUPER SPREADER EVENT! That’s how this works, right?

Maybe Liz should just tell people they were ‘protesting.’

From The Free Beacon:

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary in history, married her longtime partner Skip Sayre on Saturday at a tribal resort in New Mexico. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), the failed presidential candidate best known for pretending to be Native American, was among the celebrities in attendance.

Photos obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show Haaland, Warren, and other wedding guests partying indoors without masks in blatant violation of New Mexico’s public health restrictions. On Aug. 17, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D., N.M.) issued a statewide order reimposing an indoor mask mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The re-implemented mask requirement applies to all individuals aged 2 and older in all indoor public settings—except when eating or drinking,” the governor’s press release for the order states. “The indoor mask requirement will be effective Friday, Aug. 20. It will remain in effect until at least September 15.”