Bill de Blasio thinks it’s a bunch of right-wing extremists who believe the CDC shouldn’t be able to keep landlords from collecting their rent.

Ok, so he probably doesn’t really think that (he might) but he knows his followers and supporters are dumb enough to believe it, and blame the EVIL RIGHT-WINGERS instead of asking too many questions about rental aid in NY.

A group of right wing extremists just decided to throw families out of their homes during a global pandemic. This is an attack on working people across our country and city. New York won’t stand for this vile, unjust decision. https://t.co/Tw6Bt97GC9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 27, 2021

Dana Perino dropped him:

Sir, NY still has 98% of their rental aid sitting in its coffers. NY has distributed the same amount as Wyoming. Your citizens deserve so much better. https://t.co/FFKDHRUtwL — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 27, 2021

Same amount as Wyoming, a state with barely over half a million people.

Total.

That’s.

Pathetic.

No wonder he’s trying to blame right-wingers.

“That wasn’t a personal gift? I’ll find out who was in charge of dispersal and get back to you.” — The 2021 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) August 27, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Remember when this jackas* danced alone with his wife on New Year’s Eve while millions of New Yorkers sat locked down at home?

Good times.

You’re the best. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2021

She really is.

Pretty sure he's hoping they'll "Fughetta-abou-it" — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) August 27, 2021

Heh.

He needs to go sooooo badly — Lol (@Shiurklali) August 27, 2021

Right. Get the funds out to people and they won’t get kicked out. — Natalie (@Natalie15630906) August 27, 2021

Local govts just treading water waiting to repurpose that money for other stuff. — Pepper Herring (@PepperHerring) August 27, 2021

Go get him @DanaPerino — Doug Goode (@blugold27) August 27, 2021

Grrrrrrrrr.

***

Related:

‘Definitely NOT what this is’: Joey Jones calls Biden OUT for ‘theatrics’ during press conference on marines killed in Kabul and DAMN

IN-F*CKING-FURIATING: Brit Hume shares Gen. Milley’s 8/18 transcript explaining why we REALLY left #Afghanistan the way we did

Brian Tyler Cohen goes after Joey Jones asking if ‘he’d be willing to go and fight’ and DAMN that’s some backfire (he deleted and apologized)