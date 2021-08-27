Gotta wonder if the people who keep writing Biden’s talking points and speeches even saw this Milley transcript. Anyone else feel like none of these people ‘at the top’ have any damn clue what they’re talking about or even doing?

What a nightmare this administration has been.

And to think, we were told the ‘adults’ were going to be back in charge.

Below is from a transcript of what Gen. Milley told the press on 8/18 about the decision to abandon Bagram. Contrast it with Biden's claim that the military thought Bagram of little use. We left because Biden wanted the Kabul embassy secured with no additional troops. pic.twitter.com/B3sXxEGtba — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 27, 2021

We left because BIDEN WANTED THE KABUL EMBASSY SECURED WITH NO ADDITIONAL TROOPS.

Not because of Trump.

Or some ridiculous Trump plan that for whatever reason Biden had to abide by even though he reversed basically everything else Trump did.

Because it was what Biden wanted.

Suck on that.

I cited this on air at the time. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) August 27, 2021

Or Susan Rice did. — Sportsham (@Sportsham13) August 27, 2021

Ding ding ding.

In his book Bob Gates said Biden has been on wrong side of every foreign policy decision for 40 yrs. With this mess in Afghanistan, we can now make that 50 yrs. — Bill Weirich (@weirich_bill) August 27, 2021

Biden’s America.

Biden’s Legacy.

***

