Nancy Pelosi is so devastated by the loss of American life in Afghanistan today that she could barely contain her tears while talking about marines and personnel who were killed by POS terrorists in Kabul today.

JUST kidding.

She was far more concerned with pushing some horse crap about Women’s Equality Day.

Could this harpy be any more tone deaf?

Join me live in San Francisco with Mayor London Breed, elected officials and community leaders to commemorate Women’s Equality Day. https://t.co/B4FWheLFH5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Umm … Nancy?

Pretty serious horrible stuff going on in Kabul.

Just sayin’.

Go to hell, you soulless ghoul. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) August 26, 2021

We are up to 17 KIA today with many injuries?!? Our brothers and sisters are fighting for their lives. I do not understand this. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) August 26, 2021

What about equality for the women in Afghanistan? Or the dozen plus US military personal who were just murdered? — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 26, 2021

TERM LIMITS FOR CONGRESS. — For America (@ForAmerica) August 26, 2021

What about the women serving in the Marine Corps and Navy who’s brothers died today!? — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) August 26, 2021

Tone. Deaf. (So glad you have total confidence in Biden. That makes one of you.) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2021

Seems our favorite ding-a-ling, Alyssa Milano, also was preoccupied with things that really don’t matter all tha tmuch.

#WomensEqualityDay marks the day that some (mostly white) women were extended the right to vote with the 19th Amendment. We have more work to do. Today, Congress should continue that fight and pass the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAdvancementAct and the #EqualRightsAmendment. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2021

Alyssa and Nancy deserve one another.

12 US Marines and a Navy medic dead in Kabul. Many troops injured. Thousands of Americans held hostage in Afghanistan and this fool, who was instrumental in bringing us to this point, is tweeting this woke crap. https://t.co/eYxwuoriLQ — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 26, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

