This Colorado Springs father denounces critical race theory and says that "racism in America would be dead today if not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support"—including public education. Following his testimony, the school board voted 3-2 to ban CRT. pic.twitter.com/sK1TLS69MQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2021

School board voted 3-2 to ban CRT.

District 49’s Board of Education on Thursday voted to approve a measure with potential to change the way history and current events are taught in its classrooms. In a 3-2 vote during its monthly meeting, the board passed a resolution prohibiting the teaching of “critical race theory” in D-49 schools. The 25,000-student district is thought to be the first in Colorado to approve such a ban. Board members John Graham, Ivy Liu and Rick Van Wieren voted in favor of the measure. Kevin Butcher and Dave Cruson voted against it. The theory has been the subject of impassioned debate among legislators, educators and parents across the country in recent years. Locally, Air Force Academy political science professor Lynne Chandler Garcia sparked outrage in conservative circles when she spoke out in support of critical race theory, writing in an opinion article that the theory is crucial in helping military leaders “understand the history of the racism that has shaped both foreign and domestic policy.”

THAT was powerful! — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) August 20, 2021

Powerful speech. Derrick Wilburn nails it. His comments on “victims” was great too. “I tell my children you are only victims of three things, your own ignorance, laziness or poor choices.” Truth bomb. — Sarah (@WrightSarahJ) August 20, 2021

It ought to have been 5-0 — Planet, please pitch, play perfectly pleasantly (@PlayPleasantly) August 19, 2021

