This may be the most damning speech we’ve ever seen given about Biden.

Plenty of people have said he’s a suck-hole, even including some of his pals in the mainstream media, but this … this is damning and heartbreaking all in one.

Watch THIS:

Straight from an Afghan woman’s mouth.

But tell us more about how this was someone else’s fault or doing.

Seriously.

A bit more more powerful than the manufactured grievance clowns who paraded around DC in Handmaid’s costumes and pussy hats. — Vaccinated and Sophisticated (@amcap76) August 20, 2021

Just a bit.

I like a woman who gets right to the point. — Misneach ho/hum (@saint_justice) August 20, 2021

.@POTUS kinda feels like you should see this. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) August 20, 2021

He should see it.

He should listen to her.

But we know he won’t.

And even if he did somehow manage to see this it wouldn’t matter. He’s too busy flying home to Delaware because he’s ‘tired.’ We imagine thousands of Afghans and even Americans wish THEY COULD GO HOME because they’re tired.

Such an awful look.

She’s not wrong — JS (@jen87nc) August 20, 2021

She’s spot freakin’ on.

I could feel this with my volume down — Awesome Rob (@RobertMania35) August 20, 2021

Our hearts just ache for these people.

Wow, just wow…. I truly pray for our world. It’s about to get crazy — HotelOscarPapaEcho (@edwardperret78) August 20, 2021

Gotdayum — Franco 🏴 (@FrancoGermain1) August 20, 2021

Exactly.

***

