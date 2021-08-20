This may be the most damning speech we’ve ever seen given about Biden.

Plenty of people have said he’s a suck-hole, even including some of his pals in the mainstream media, but this … this is damning and heartbreaking all in one.

Watch THIS:

Straight from an Afghan woman’s mouth.

But tell us more about how this was someone else’s fault or doing.

Seriously.

Just a bit.

He should see it.

He should listen to her.

But we know he won’t.

And even if he did somehow manage to see this it wouldn’t matter. He’s too busy flying home to Delaware because he’s ‘tired.’ We imagine thousands of Afghans and even Americans wish THEY COULD GO HOME because they’re tired.

Such an awful look.

She’s spot freakin’ on.

Our hearts just ache for these people.

Exactly.

***

