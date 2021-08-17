You know you’ve seen it all when you’re watching the Taliban talking sh*t about Big Tech, particularly Facebook.
Watch.
The Taliban spokesman got a question about freedom of speech and he said the question should be asked to US companies like Facebook who claim to promote it while still censoring pic.twitter.com/woXd5RRCWK
— Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) August 17, 2021
You know you suck when the actual Taliban thinks you censor too much and too many people.
Amazing and correct
— Wendy Morris (@morrislaw) August 17, 2021
— MY Z0CKS BEEN W1PED (@d0c_z1ck) August 17, 2021
Only douches like Facebook could make Americans give a kudo to the Taliban for keeping it real.
— ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) August 17, 2021
Fascist social media companies:
by doing outsourced censorship for the Biden Administration companies, they give cover to the Taliban.
— Terry_Jim (@Terry_Jim) August 17, 2021
@Facebook burned by the Taliban.
— Jenny 2021 Optimist (@JCEdmund) August 17, 2021
Facebook being called out by the Taliban is not what I expected to see today
— usafinks (@usafinks) August 17, 2021
And yet here we are.
Yay for social media … sometimes.
— St. Therese (@ourladymarijane) August 17, 2021
We made a similar face.
