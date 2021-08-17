You know you’ve seen it all when you’re watching the Taliban talking sh*t about Big Tech, particularly Facebook.

Watch.

The Taliban spokesman got a question about freedom of speech and he said the question should be asked to US companies like Facebook who claim to promote it while still censoring pic.twitter.com/woXd5RRCWK — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) August 17, 2021

You know you suck when the actual Taliban thinks you censor too much and too many people.

Amazing and correct — Wendy Morris (@morrislaw) August 17, 2021

Only douches like Facebook could make Americans give a kudo to the Taliban for keeping it real. — ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) August 17, 2021

Fascist social media companies:

by doing outsourced censorship for the Biden Administration companies, they give cover to the Taliban. — Terry_Jim (@Terry_Jim) August 17, 2021

@Facebook burned by the Taliban. — Jenny 2021 Optimist (@JCEdmund) August 17, 2021

Facebook being called out by the Taliban is not what I expected to see today — usafinks (@usafinks) August 17, 2021

And yet here we are.

Yay for social media … sometimes.

We made a similar face.

***

Related:

And so it BEGINS! Teammate of soccer’s favorite Karen aka Megan Rapinoe accuses her of BULLYING team to kneel for anthem

‘DISGUSTING’: Blue-check ‘culture writer’ DROPPED for claiming it’s RACIST for a white woman to write a cookbook about dumplings and noodles

OUCH-ville, population YOU, bro: Ben Shapiro uses Hunter Biden to TROUNCE Sleepy Joe and his absolute failure in Afghanistan