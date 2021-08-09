Nothing inspires people to get vaccinated or mask up like saying if they’re not afraid to die from COVID they should be shot.

There’s a reason this loser lost in California …

Matt Walsh has a decent point here. Nobody is immortal. At some point, each and every one of us will meet our maker, and living in fear of a virus that isn’t going anywhere is just a waste of the time we all have here. Walsh isn’t saying people shouldn’t be cautious, he’s just saying that to live with this amount of fear isn’t really living at all.

Side note: Steve was SO brave about this tweet that he made it where only people he follows can respond. Thank goodness for quote-tweets.

Trending

Nothing says tough guy like making threats and limiting responses.

On Twitter.

And crazy sounds about right.

Luckily he lost.

Ahem.

Twitter does not verify its best.

Nope.

Oof.

Don’t be Steve.

***

Related:

‘Bless your HEART’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar REKT for trying to blame conservatives ‘demonizing immigrants’ for Biden’s border crisis

‘They STARTED it’: Kurt Schlichter takes NO PRISONERS in kick-a*s thread telling red-state conservatives how to deal with blue-state Marxists

But SOPHISTICATED people can have fun! Glenn Greenwald takes NYT reporter making excuses for Obama’s party APART in perfect thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDMatt WalshSteve Coxvaccine