Kurt Schlichter took the gloves off, which if you know Kurt you know he hardly wears any gloves at all … so for us to say the gloves came OFF you know this thread about what red-state conservatives need to do with blue-state evangelical Marxists is freakin’ brutal.

And awesome.

Take a look.

For too long red state conservatives have offered to live and let live with blue state liberals but the blues are evangelical Marxists who cannot allow us to provide a counter example of freedom. 1/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Conservatives believe in live and let live while Marxists only want you to live if you live the way they want you to.

We know, that sounds melodramatic but we’ve lost count of the number of progressives/Lefties/Marxists we’ve seen on Twitter celebrating death for those they disagree with.

So, no more. We must, by any means necessary, force them to be like us. No quarter. No compromise. 2/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Here it comes …

Ban CRT, Marxism and anti-American misinformation. Nationalize big tech and academia and mandate conservatism as their operational ideology. Ban leftist media and entertainment from spreading misinformation.3/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Told you guys, no prisoners taken.

Keep going.

Penalize barren, non-familial lifestyles through taxes and disqualification from political participation. Establish property and military service qualifications for voting. Increase America’s carbon footprint. Ban masks. Dismantle unions.n4/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Dismantle unions.

Our favorite part of this thread so far.

Use the law to ensure blue submission. Imprison dissenters. Force them to act against their deepest beliefs to keep their jobs. End all social programs and deport all illegals. Outlaw crime again. 5/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Imprison dissenters.

Outlaw crime again.

Alrighty then.

Seems kind of harsh. But hey, isn’t this the flip side of what they want to do to us? So I’m unclear why they would object that it’s wrong. 6/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

Right? The Right would just be acting like the Left.

Fair game.

They started it. 7/ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 8, 2021

You tell ’em, Kurt.

***

