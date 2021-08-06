George Takei can’t figure out what’s the big deal about requiring proof of vaccinations. Luckily, George Takie could tell George Takei why that’s a big deal.

Or something.

No, we’re not smoking anything, although we’re starting to wonder if George might be:

So George is ok with proof of vaccination but not voter ID.

Huh.

Seems politically convenient, don’t you think?

Yeah, we know, you’re as shocked as we are.

Oh dear — Arthur Normanson 🚒💦🔥 (@artstop) August 6, 2021

Word.

Nothing makes sense. — bonnie (@bonnieshouses) August 6, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

Ideology over facts 🤷‍♂️ — /EScapemyfate (@We_are_the_wall) August 6, 2021

That’s how it usually goes with Hollywood troglodytes.

No no, that would be OOOOH MYYYYYY!

