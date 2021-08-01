Is it even possible to write about The Bulwark without rolling your eyes? Seriously.

Between The Bulwark and The Lincoln Project (and whatever other ridiculous venture this same group of people seem to take on to keep the grift going) we’re not sure which is more pathetic … perhaps we should just learn to embrace the power of BOTH.

On second thought, RedSteeze did such a nice job tearing The Bulwark crowd apart we’ll just leave it to him:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

You’d think nothing would surprise us anymore and yet here we are.

It’s like Kristol doesn’t understand he’s Kristol.

Also Bill Kristol's website endorsed Mandel. We're like on several meta levels about "yes how did we get here." It's a miracle. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2021

A miracle.

Something like that.

Reminder that these are the people who constantly lecture what the GOP should be while ignoring their own role in what it has become. Sykes, Swift, Kristol.. It's all about distracting MSNBC long enough so they don't turn and look at their own role in Donald Trump. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2021

It’s all about fooling the Left into thinking they’re the ‘reasonable Republicans’ so they should hate them less.

Oh, and about that sweet grift.

When that happens, the money gets cut off. It's as simple as that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2021

Simple as that.

Yup.

Bill Kristol literally thinks you're too stupid or uninformed to know or remember that Josh Mandel was his personal guy. Jim Swift, who screenshots everyone but like, himself, worked for him. They want you to ignore this. This is the Bulwark's entire gig. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2021

Over/under on how long it takes Jim Swift to screenshot our tweet when we share this story? He’ll likely screenshot this editor and talk smack without a tag.

It’s sort of his thing.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes, Steeze did tag them both:

"Trump is the problem but hey don't look at us for all these Trump like people we recruited and worked for."

–> @BillKristol @JimSwiftDC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 1, 2021

‘Don’t look at us, even though we literally helped create the environment that gave us Trump.’

Yup.

***

