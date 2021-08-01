Is it even possible to write about The Bulwark without rolling your eyes? Seriously.

Between The Bulwark and The Lincoln Project (and whatever other ridiculous venture this same group of people seem to take on to keep the grift going) we’re not sure which is more pathetic … perhaps we should just learn to embrace the power of BOTH.

On second thought, RedSteeze did such a nice job tearing The Bulwark crowd apart we’ll just leave it to him:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

You’d think nothing would surprise us anymore and yet here we are.

It’s like Kristol doesn’t understand he’s Kristol.

Trending

A miracle.

Something like that.

It’s all about fooling the Left into thinking they’re the ‘reasonable Republicans’ so they should hate them less.

Oh, and about that sweet grift.

Simple as that.

Yup.

Over/under on how long it takes Jim Swift to screenshot our tweet when we share this story? He’ll likely screenshot this editor and talk smack without a tag.

It’s sort of his thing.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, yes, Steeze did tag them both:

‘Don’t look at us, even though we literally helped create the environment that gave us Trump.’

Yup.

***

Related:

This. Guy. GETS IT. –> Hardhat Intellectual RAILS on societal ignorance (sheep?) over Biden, CDC recommendations, and forced vaxxing (watch)

Veterinarian congressional candidate BUSTED for lying about WY hospital to push COVID panic-porn doubles down and LOL

‘Persuasion requires people TRUST YOU’: Brutal thread explaining why govt. messaging to the vaccine-hesitant sucked and STILL sucks a must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @redsteezeBill KristolBulwarkJim SwiftStephen Miller