If you want to know who the media are now afraid of just look at their coverage of Ron DeSantis. Remember when they claimed he was playing favorites with the vaccine in March because he was making sure the elderly were getting vaccinated first? Or when they accused him of corruption with Publix?

Now they’re acting like he’s never spoken about the vaccine at all.

Don’t make that face, we’re not the media.

Christina Pushaw made them all look like the clown show they really are.

The media in March: “DeSantis is too focused on vaccinating seniors! That’s racist!” The media in April: “DeSantis had Florida’s largest grocery chain distributing free vaccines! CORRUPTION!” The media in July: “Today, for the first time ever, DeSantis spoke about vaccination.” — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 22, 2021

DeSantis makes them nuts. Ain’t it grand?

Florida residents can see through it because they're actually living through DeSantis's policies. The media's campaign against DeSantis is about poisoning the well for the national audience. — Max (@MaxNordau) July 22, 2021

I’ve had to remind people about THIS constantly. Yet these are the same people who believe Fauci didn’t fund GOF research in wuhan. pic.twitter.com/Lw5yrGGopS — JZ (@jzpi) July 22, 2021

It’s so bad. I keep thinking why does the media want the pandemic to persist. Is it because it creates a captive audience? — Vanessa (@vlal42) July 22, 2021

It’s because they are desperate for clicks and taps. Without ‘orange man bad’ they don’t really have much people care about reading. We all know they’re not going to talk about the obvious mental decline we can literally see in real-time with the current Puppet in Chief.

Plus they’re terrified DeSantis might run in 24 … and win.

