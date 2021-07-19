Megyn Kelly is spot-on here. People forget that Twitter isn’t always (hardly ever, in fact) real life, so it’s easy to get lost in the ridiculousness you see there.

Trust us, we know.

And like Megyn says here, even if you feel like you’re losing the fight, your voice matters.

Always.

Let us repeat that, again.

Your.

Voice.

Matters.

And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Not even Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Sure, pick a fight with Megyn Kelly. Let us know how that turns out for you.

Megyn absolutely fired back:

She’s right.

Again.

Know how we know?

Because this was all Hannah-Jones could come back with.

Weak.

We do indeed know what she did.

***

