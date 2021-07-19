Megyn Kelly is spot-on here. People forget that Twitter isn’t always (hardly ever, in fact) real life, so it’s easy to get lost in the ridiculousness you see there.

Trust us, we know.

And like Megyn says here, even if you feel like you’re losing the fight, your voice matters.

Always.

This is great! The ppl pushed back against the feds rewarding schools that teach Kendi & the 1619 project and it worked! Remember: the loudest voices on Twitter (which is far-Left)/the news (which is “woke”) do not represent the majority of Americans. Your voice matters. https://t.co/1GeJ5oUlJr — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 17, 2021

Let us repeat that, again.

Your.

Voice.

Matters.

And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Not even Nikole Hannah-Jones.

I guess it’s good you no longer pretend to be a journalist anymore. Be well. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 17, 2021

Sure, pick a fight with Megyn Kelly. Let us know how that turns out for you.

Megyn absolutely fired back:

Says the woman who quietly tried to cleanse her dishonest “reporting” without even having the spine to own her shameful errors. This is why scholars from the L and R have panned your work as anti-historical & dangerous. It belongs nowhere near K-12 education. https://t.co/g7hs7RPCzC — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 17, 2021

She’s right.

Again.

Know how we know?

Because this was all Hannah-Jones could come back with.

If only I’d done penetrating journalism like, Special Report: Santa is White. https://t.co/g1gBOPHm5d — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) July 18, 2021

Weak.

I see you’re not denying the charge. (Because you can’t.) No matter, we all know what you did. https://t.co/gnvJ1QuhNL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 18, 2021

We do indeed know what she did.

***

