Hey, Biden said it, COVID and vaccine misinformation is ‘literally killing people’.

Which is why we need the White House babysitting what we write on social media or something … you know, the whole Ministry of Truth. When will they start flagging old tweets from Democrats and media talking heads who were railing against the vaccine, masks, and a host of other things last year?

Couldn’t those tweets have done as much damage as say a mom questioning whether or not a mask is dangerous when forced on her children?

Glenn Greenwald gets it:

I wonder how many people Eric Swalwell literally killed with this tweet. https://t.co/61eXqNgskh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2021

HOW MANY PEOPLE, Eric?!

And then there’s the one famous tidbit from our vice president herself …

How many people did Kamala Harris and Daily Kos literally kill with this social media posting? pic.twitter.com/PGHbOsqJ4y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2021

Oh, and we suppose the Daily Kos played a part in spreading this as well so does that make them responsible?

So many questions.

Context, how does it work. — AtlCityBoy (@AtlCityBoy) July 18, 2021

Huh?

What's the context that made it safe to encourage people not to wear masks at the start of the COVID epidemic in the US? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 18, 2021

There's no way of telling, but he must be banned from all platforms — Steve (@SteveChoppah) July 18, 2021

Hey, that’s what Jen Psaki said, right?

My brain literally exploded trying to arrive at an estimate. And then it exploded again, literally. — Dorothy Horrible (@DorothyHorrible) July 18, 2021

That’s a LOT of exploding.

I'm surprised he didn't delete that, lol. — JB (@philoshua) July 18, 2021

Pretty sure Eric has left that up because he KNOWS if he deletes it the trolling (and Twitchying) will be relentless.

Heh.

***

