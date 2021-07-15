Many on the right (and even a few on the left) have questioned what appears to be Biden’s lackluster interest in Cubans fighting for freedom from their dictatorship. You’d think the leader of the free world would be doing everything he can to support freedom fighters trying to rid themselves of communism but for whatever reason (ahem), Biden and his team want Americans to think these protests are because of COVID.

Yeah, for the past 17 months they have blamed COVID for everything, but watching Cubans yell ‘freedom’ and independent journos getting arrested in the middle of live interviews kinda sorta negates that whole virus protest claim.

Biden’s comments from October of 2020 say a lot (and ain’t none of it good):

Interesting quotes from Biden’s visit to the Fort Lauderdale campaign field office earlier today.

Biden says point-blank that Trump is sending Cuban-Americans (very powerful voting bloc in the state) back to Cuba. pic.twitter.com/pQRSCT4LNj — Ernest Scheyder (@ErnestScheyder) October 29, 2020

Biden has been lying about Cuba for a looooong time.

And the way his admin is treating Cubans truly seeking asylum in our country is very Obama-like.

Wonder why that is.

🤔 🤦 1/12/2017 – Obama/Biden administration ended Wet Foot/Dry Foot policy which granted legal perm residency after 1 yr to migrants fleeing Cuba & reaching the US.https://t.co/GhAnEZRw0d pic.twitter.com/JjPXj2bR7R — Mel (@kismetspawn) October 30, 2020

It's not interesting. He screwed his campaign over with the Cuban folks in Florida and so he doing the thing he always does: Telling lies and pandering. Like every good leftist. — RexGoesForth (@RexGoesFourth) October 30, 2020

Like every good leftist.

From 2020: Biden claims Trump is deporting Cubans https://t.co/7ZmUVBnh0F — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 15, 2021

Because of course he did.

Kinda like “put y’all back in chains”

Lying dog face pony soldier — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 30, 2020

This aged well. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 15, 2021

Oh but it didn’t.

Not. At. All.

***

