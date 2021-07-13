Sure Biden, bureaucrats, Democrats, and media … tell us more about how the protests in Cuba are about the rising cases of COVID and not communism. Because you know, state security always arrests independent journalists over COVID protests.

Folks, this is insanely scary.

Watch:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Cuban state security forces detain independent journalist @DinaStars_ as she she was being interviewed live on TV by @martaflich of Spain. She has been covering the protests.#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/2EgToHXDdq — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

You can see the fear in her face, and watching the newscaster?

No words.

This is the moment that Cuban state security forces arrested @DinaStars_. https://t.co/HJH9lhNTUS — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

Wow.

@vivicanosaok @StarkDSC @CheMadorni hay que difundir este video en television, para que la gente vea en vivo como se secuestran personas en la dictadura cubana — Juan Domingo Biden (@JuanDomingBiden) July 13, 2021

The translation of this tweet is as follows: ‘this video must be broadcast on television, so that people can see live how people are kidnapped during the Cuban dictatorship.’

Again, call us crazy, but this doesn’t feel like a bunch of people who want more vaccines.

Hasta cuando van a seguir pasando estas cosas en #Cuba,? Un abuso con el pueblo, con la prensa con las personas que pacificamente piden un cambio. No más violaciones a los Derechos humanos. @ONU_es — Adrian Montero FCB (@AMontero1994) July 13, 2021

The translation of this tweet is as follows: ‘Until when will these things continue to happen in #Cuba ,? An abuse with the people, with the press with the people who peacefully ask for a change. No more human rights violations.’

Horrible! Will keep her in prayer. — Miller (@CMCHMiller) July 13, 2021

CC: @Acosta hey look, another reporter almost as brave as you — TaDDow (@taddow77) July 13, 2021

The Cuban ‘protests’ aren’t peaceful and they’re not about any damn vaccine.

Where is Biden?!

***

