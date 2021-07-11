Gosh, who knew Randi Weingarten supported funding the student and not the system? And school choice?

Whoa.

Your demography does not decide your destiny👏 Your zip code shouldn’t determine whether or not you have resources and a quality education. https://t.co/axq5aR7WRW — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 10, 2021

This is literally ‘school choice’. Empowering parents to use education dollars to make sure their kiddo is getting the best education, regardless of location or public/private. It would mean schools actually have to compete for students … it would mean students win.

And it is absolutely kryptonite for the teacher’s unions.

This is why we take such joy in Randi messing up again.

thank you for the accidental endorsement of school choice Randi https://t.co/Qmuoj5Euk9 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 11, 2021

True story, thank you.

ok then fund students, not systems. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 11, 2021

This^

You’re in favor of school choice? I did NOT see that coming! — Dawn (@aurora_g96) July 11, 2021

We didn’t either but hey, we’ll take it.

Whoops. You’re about to reason yourself out of a job. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) July 11, 2021

Wouldn’t that be AWESOME?

LOL. This is coming from someone who works tirelessly to force kids to go to whatever school is closest to them, no matter how terrible and/or dangerous it is. You know what would actually achieve what you suggested, SCHOOL CHOICE! Why are you so opposed to education freedom? — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) July 11, 2021

These union hyenas were fairly unpopular before but since they robbed millions of kids of an education for over a YEAR during the pandemic? More unpopular than ever and support for school choice is through the roof.

So good to hear you’re going to be supporting vouchers and school choice!! — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) July 11, 2021

Thank you for finally coming to your senses about school choice. Now let’s make sure the money follows the students to their destiny. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) July 11, 2021

Thank you for coming out for School Choice! 🇺🇸 — Leslie… will not comply ن (@LADowd) July 11, 2021

Thank you so much for endorsing school choice! — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 11, 2021

School choice it is then? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2021

School choice! Money goes with the kids! pic.twitter.com/7dHSckaBmK — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) July 11, 2021

Let’s do this!

