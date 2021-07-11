Gosh, who knew Randi Weingarten supported funding the student and not the system? And school choice?

Whoa.

This is literally ‘school choice’. Empowering parents to use education dollars to make sure their kiddo is getting the best education, regardless of location or public/private. It would mean schools actually have to compete for students … it would mean students win.

And it is absolutely kryptonite for the teacher’s unions.

This is why we take such joy in Randi messing up again.

True story, thank you.

This^

We didn’t either but hey, we’ll take it.

Wouldn’t that be AWESOME?

These union hyenas were fairly unpopular before but since they robbed millions of kids of an education for over a YEAR during the pandemic? More unpopular than ever and support for school choice is through the roof.

Let’s do this!

