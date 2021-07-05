If you haven’t come across Darrell B. Harrison on Twitter you are truly missing out.

So you know we are digging him, especially with all of the talk about Critical Race Theory and the useful idiots pushing ‘America bad’ to promote social justice … or something.

For example:

I don't have time to banter back and forth with woke black social justicians who, in 2021 America, act as if they were refugees from the Underground Railroad, all while using their iOS and Android devices to tweet unencumbered about how oppressed they are. Give me a break! 🤡 — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 4, 2021

But it’s his tweets on Critical Race Theory that really got our attention:

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has never been about 'discussing racism.' Read critical race theorists themselves and you'll quickly learn, in their own words, that Critical Race Theory is about bringing to pass an entire worldview. CRT is not only sociological, it's eschatological. https://t.co/9Nv1kx3CmF — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 5, 2021

An entire worldview.

We looked up eschatological because we write about goofy tweets all day, we’re not super smart and stuff, and by definition, it means: relating to death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind. So basically, per Harrison, we are in a fight for this nation’s soul.

Let that sink in.

There was a time in America when the concept of "blackness" was predominantly an ethnocultural idea. But today, blackness has taken on an entirely different aspect in that it is no longer enough to just be black ethnoculturally, you must also be black and angry—about everything. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) July 5, 2021

About everything.

Nailed it.

