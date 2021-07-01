Apparently refusing to accept you lost an election and then working to ‘fortify’ another election is fairly lucrative.

Stacey Abrams started out in 2018 in massive debt …

And now?

Stacey Abrams now owns two homes totaling $1.4M after starting 2018 campaign in massive debthttps://t.co/NzuIBIyCDA — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2021

Stacey made bank telling Black Americans they’re oppressed. Think about that for a minute.

From Fox News:

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams now owns two homes in Georgia collectively worth $1.4 million despite having been hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before her unsuccessful run against Gov. Brian Kemp. The former candidate was catapulted into the national spotlight during her slugfest 2018 run against Kemp that saw her claim victory for months after the fact . Since her electoral failure, though, Abrams has made a series of property purchases in DeKalb County that have been scrubbed from the county tax assessor’s website, according to records obtained by Fox News.

This grift is GOOD.

Political grifting is a lucrative gig. — Aaron Henager (boop, beep, bop) (@AaronHenager1) July 1, 2021

Amazing how that happens. — Karen Fesler (@Gabesmom) July 1, 2021

Ain’t it?

Democrat socialism is all about equity… some just get more equity than others. — Bliff (@BliffHenderson) July 1, 2021

And that’s the truth.

