Ken Klippensteing pretending DeSantis’ press secretary is ‘big mad’ just because is so weak. Oh, you spouting off crazy stuff about her boss for days and literally blaming him for a building’s collapse finally wore her out and she responded with, ‘Shame on you.’

And he’s proud of this?

Such a weird take.

Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary is big mad https://t.co/b54SysJvmh — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

He continued with another tweet …

I appear to have struck a nerve https://t.co/XMpWZn3T4Z — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

But deleted it.

He said, quite smugly, ‘I appear to have struck a nerve.’

Maybe getting harassed by an annoying douchebag with an agenda gets old after a while?

Then he went back and tried this:

Ron DeSantis’ press secretary gets extremely angry if you point out that demonizing regulations is bad, please do not do that https://t.co/XMpWZn3T4Z — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

He leaves out this tweet from Christina Pushaw – conveniently:

The 2019 event was about occupational licensing not buildings. Stop lying media vultures. https://t.co/fSnw4B2hbv — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 29, 2021

Imagine harassing a woman on Twitter over her BOSS and then acting like you’re innocent in harassing her when she finally gets pissed off and tells you your behavior is disgusting.

Granted, this guy works for The Intercept so we don’t really expect much from him.

You claimed that deregulation by DeSantis led to the collapse. Own your false position and stop moving the goal posts. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2021

And stop deleting tweets.

Tough guy.

No I didn’t — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 29, 2021

Ah yes, you just posted about DeSantis announcing the “deregulathon” beside an article claiming of prior warning about the building that collapsed by pure chance. I’m sure you just wanted to raise awareness of…occupational licensing reform. Go gaslight someone else. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2021

But gaslighting is what he does best.

Ken appears to be a douche. https://t.co/HasCY8HvV6 — heather courtney (@hc4cactus) June 29, 2021

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck …

Ahem.

Ken Klippenstein gets really mad at the thought of the economically disadvantaged having better access to occupational licensing. Don’t let poor people go around Ken. https://t.co/h22glVfSsf — Jeremy Redfern (@EODTEC89) June 29, 2021

Ahh yes because occupational licensing reforms has everything to do with building codes. Libs can’t even dunk anymore. https://t.co/C3xEodtKwT — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) June 29, 2021

Ken continues to (weirdly?) suggest that DeSantis’s occupational licensing reform is responsible for the collapse of an apartment building https://t.co/PUrdXzeYbb — Senior Beaver Analyst (@BasedBeaver) June 29, 2021

This guy doesn't stop. He's like a prepubescent kid trying to pick fights on the playground. Keyboard warrior indeed. https://t.co/tF1uMgoMs8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2021

He just wants to be tough, you guys!

Heh.

***

